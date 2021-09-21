US officials investigate whip-shaped cords used against migrants

Pictures and videos show mounted U.S. border guards waving ropes amid the mass deportation of migrants along the Texas-Mexico border.

U.S. immigration officials say they have opened an investigation after images emerged of U.S. border guards on horseback appearing to use horse reins to threaten camped migrants along the Texas-Mexico border.

Photos and videos showed border guards on horseback chasing migrants near an encampment under a bridge connecting Del Rio, Texas, to Ciudad Acuna, Mexico. It came as authorities sought to expel the mostly Haitian migrants from the camp, which had housed up to 12,000 people in recent days.

U.S. Border Patrol chief Raul Ortiz said the incident was being investigated to ensure there was no “unacceptable” response from US forces. order. He said officers were operating in a harsh environment, trying to keep migrants safe while looking for potential smugglers.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the long reins are used by officials on horseback to “ensure control of the horse”.

“But we will investigate the facts,” he said at a press conference in Del Rio.

The White House, meanwhile, criticized the actions of border guards on Monday.

“I don’t think anyone seeing these images would think it was acceptable or appropriate,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.

“I don’t have the full context. I can’t imagine what context would make this appropriate, ”she added.

US officials have sought to clear the camp and close the border between Del Rio, Texas and Mexico as level crossings have increased in recent days.

Many Haitians present had fled their homelands in the aftermath of the 2010 earthquake, heading first to South America before heading north.

Sunday, first flight Haitian migrants from the camp landed in Haiti. Repatriation flights were to continue throughout the week.

US authorities have used the controversial, linked to the pandemic Title 42 health rule, created under former President Donald Trump, to deport many migrants without offering them the opportunity to seek asylum.

Rights groups have lambasted the actions of the Biden administration, saying the returns were inhumane given the security and economic situation in Haiti.

Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated in July, plunging a country already grappling with political turmoil into greater uncertainty. A month later, a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck, killing more than 2,000 people and devastating the southern region of the small Caribbean island.

On Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by telephone with Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry about the repatriation of migrants to the southern border of the United States, the State Department said in a statement.

The two men “discussed the dangers of irregular migration, which puts individuals at great risk and often forces migrants and their families to incur crushing debts,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said.