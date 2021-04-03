US officer killed in attack outside Capitol Hill, 18-year veteran – Times of India

WASHINGTON: A U.S. Capitol Police officer died Friday after a man crashed into his car and another officer at a barricade was identified as an 18-year veteran of the force.William “ Billy ” Evans joined the department in 2003 and was a member of his first responder unit. House tenant Nancy Pelosi hailed Evans as a “ martyr for our democracy , ” while the Senate majority leader Chuck schumer said he was “ heartbroken ”. Pelosi and Schumer both spoke to members of Evans’ family on Friday.President Joe biden said in a statement that he and his wife were heartbroken to learn of the attack and expressed condolences to Evans’ family. He directed flags on the White House be lowered to half the staff.

A screenshot shows a tweet from the United States Capitol Police with a photo of USCP colleague William “Billy” Evans

Death is the last moment of sadness for a department after the loss of Brian Sicknick, who faced rioters in the January 6 uprising and died a day later, and Howard Liebengood, who committed suicide within days later.

The video shows the driver of the wrecked car emerging with a knife in his hand and starting to run at the two officers, acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman told reporters.

Authorities shot dead the suspect, identified by law enforcement as Noah Green, 25. He died in a hospital.

Investigators looked at his background and looked at whether he had a history of mental health issues as they tried to discern a pattern. They were working to get warrants to access his accounts online.

“ Our thoughts and prayers are with the officer who passed away and his family, ” Larry Cosme, national president of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association, said in a statement. “ He gave his life in dedication to protecting our nationdemocracy and should be treated as a national hero. Our prayers also remain with the second officer struggling with the injuries sustained in the attack. We hope for a speedy recovery and congratulate the two officers for their courageous actions. ”