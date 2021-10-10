US Navy engineer charged with attempt to sell secrets of nuclear submarine

The FBI affidavit described the Toebbes as employing somewhat sophisticated encryption methods but extremely sloppy practices. They insisted on careful use of cryptocurrency and encrypted their messages, but were urged to post the information on sites where it could be easily observed.

Mr. Toebbe has worked for the military as a civilian since 2017. He was commissioned in the Navy and reached the rank of lieutenant before moving to the Navy Reserve, which he left in December 2020 – the month where the FBI started to contact him.

According to court documents, he has been working on naval nuclear propulsion since 2012, including technology designed to reduce noise and vibration from submarines, factors that can reveal their location. There aren’t many more details in the Navy’s public records. He worked on naval reactors in Arlington, Virginia from 2012 to 2014. He then studied at the Naval Reactor School in Pittsburgh before returning to Arlington to work on reactors again.

The classified material in question included designs that could be of use to many countries building submarines. In the Australia Agreement, the United States and Britain would help the country deploy nuclear-powered submarines, equipped with nuclear propulsion systems that offer unlimited range and operate so quietly they are difficult to detect.

Nuclear propulsion is one of the information most closely held by the US Navy, as the reactors are fueled by highly enriched uranium, which can also be converted into bomb fuel for nuclear weapons. The construction of compact and safe naval reactors is also a difficult engineering task. Until the agreement with Australia, the United States had only shared the technology with Great Britain, starting in 1958.