US names five Chinese companies as security threats – Times of India
WASHINGTON: In view of the deterioration of relations between the United States and China, Washington labeled Chinese technology companies, in particular Huawei, as a national security threats.
“The Federal Communications Commission (American) Public security and the Homeland Security Bureau today released a list of communications equipment and services that have been deemed a threat to national security … The list includes five Chinese companies that produce telecommunications equipment and services that have been shown to pose an unacceptable risk to US national security or the safety and security of Americans, ”the FCC said in a statement Friday.
President Joe Biden may be continuing his predecessor’s strong stance against China’s growing technological dominance. The companies include Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei, as well as ZTE, Hytera Communications, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, and Dahua Technology.
“This list is a big step forward in renewing trust in our communications networks. Americans rely more than ever on our networks for work, school or health care, and we need to be confident. that these communications are safe and secure, ”says FCC Acting President Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement.
“This list provides useful tips that will ensure that, as next-generation networks are built across the country, they won’t repeat the mistakes of the past and won’t use any equipment or services that will pose a threat to the community. American national security or for the safety and security of the United States, ”she added.
According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the designation came on top of a number of measures Washington took against Huawei during the Trump administration, including banning U.S. companies from using technology from the company to build wireless networks and place the company on a list of entities that prevents US technology from being procured without government approval. Congress approved a US $ 1.9 billion fund to pay operators to “extract and replace” Huawei and ZTE equipment from US networks.
The United States is also seeking the extradition from Canada of Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial officer, on charges of wire fraud – a major source of tension between the US and Chinese governments.
In a briefing earlier this month, State Department spokesman Ned Price said the administration was “concerned about the dangers of installing networks with equipment that can be manipulated, disrupted or even controlled by the People’s Republic of China, which as we know, of course, has no respect for human rights or privacy. ”
5G was also among the priorities of a multilateral meeting held on Friday between the leaders of the United States, Japan, India and Australia – an alliance known as the Quad.
A spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday that restrictions on Huawei’s suppliers once again show the United States to be “an unreliable and lacking credibility country,” adding that Washington “must immediately cease trading. ‘oppress Chinese companies and treat them fairly, just and not. -discriminately. ”
Earlier this month, a U.S. official said the Biden administration should set up a task force to deal with major cyber intrusions that Microsoft said this week they were linked to China as relations between the two – Washington and Beijing – continue to twist.
CNN, citing the US official, reported that there are about 30,000 affected customers in the United States and 250,000 worldwide, although those numbers are expected to increase. However, the White House declined to comment on the number of victims affected.
In February, the National Counter-Intelligence and Security Center (NCSC) warned that efforts by the Communist Party of China to obtain health data in the United States, especially DNA, through hacking had ended. intensified during the Covid-19 pandemic.
According to The Hill, the agency noted that these efforts increased during the Covid-19 pandemic, with Chinese biotechnology group BGI offering Covid-19 test kits to the majority of countries and establishing 18 test labs over the years. last six months only, allegedly as part of an effort to obtain health data.
The NCSC wrote that health data in the United States was an attractive target for the Chinese government due to the diverse population and due to the country’s relatively lax protections for personal data.
Under the Trump administration, ties between the two countries had deteriorated on issues such as human rights abuses in Xinjiang, encroachment on Hong Kong’s special status, accusations of unfair trade practices by Beijing, lack of transparency regarding the pandemic and China’s military aggression in various parts of the world.
