US missionaries kidnapped in Haiti, officials say

As many as 17 Christian missionaries from the United States and their families, including women and children, were kidnapped by a gang in Port-au-Prince on Saturday as they left an orphanage, according to officials. Haitian security.

Details of the kidnapping were unclear, but local officials said the missionaries were abducted on an airport bus to drop off some of the group before continuing to another destination in Haiti.

Haiti has been in a state of political upheaval for years, and kidnappings of rich and poor alike are alarmingly frequent. But even in a country accustomed to widespread anarchy, the kidnapping of such a large group of Americans has shocked those responsible for its brazenness.

Violence is escalating in the capital, Port-au-Prince. By some estimates, gangs now control around half of the city. On Monday, gangs shot at a school bus in Port-au-Prince, injuring at least five people, including students, while another public bus was also hijacked by a gang.