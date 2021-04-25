US military begins final withdrawal from Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan – The U.S. military has begun its full withdrawal from Afghanistan, the top U.S. commander said on Sunday, marking the start of the end of the U.S.’s nearly 20-year war in the country.

“I now have a set of orders,” said Gen. Austin S. Miller, leader of the US-led coalition in Afghanistan, at a press conference with Afghan journalists at the headquarters of the US army in Kabul, the capital. “We will proceed with an orderly withdrawal from Afghanistan, which means the transition of bases and materiel to Afghan security forces.”

General Miller’s remarks come almost two weeks after President Biden announced that all American forces would be out of the country on September 11, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that propelled the United States into its long war in Afghanistan.

Mr Biden’s announcement has been met with uncertainty in Afghanistan, as it braces for a future without US and NATO military presence despite a Taliban insurgency that appears determined to military victory despite talks of peace.