US-mediated maritime border talks between Lebanon and Israel resume

NASA / AFP / Getty Today, many Americans have forgotten that astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin were not alone when they took humanity’s first steps on the moon’s surface on July 20, 1969. Michael Collins, 38, enjoyed a brief moment of peace and quiet as the pod circled around the dark side of the moon, cutting off all communication with Earth. “It was a wonderful experience,” Collins said in 2016. “The fact that it was quiet – quiet, absolutely – was good, not bad. It gave me some time off mission control telling me to do this and that. This contentment and calm – in stark contrast to Armstrong’s unconditional political sense and Aldrin’s romantic volatility – defined Collins’ long life. The man who led the first two men to stand on the moon died on April 28 at the age of 90. 476974165 Astronaut Michael Collins prepares to embark on the start of the Apollo 11 moon mission on July 16, 1969. NASA Michael Collins was born in Rome on Halloween in 1930. His father was the career officer of US Army James Lawton Collins, who would end up fighting in three wars. His mother, Virginia Collins, née Stewart, was an educated woman who traced her lineage in America to the years before the War of Independence.Having graduated from high school in 1948, the boy followed in his father’s footsteps and enrolled in the US Military Academy at West Point. . He became an F-86 jet fighter pilot. In 1956, he was forced to eject from his plane after it caught fire over France. “It’s 10% clever planning and 90% blind luck” that he survived his piloting career, Collins said later. “Put ‘luck’ on my gravestone.” Collins met his future wife, Patricia Finnegan, the daughter of a Massachusetts state senator, at an Air Force club. They married in 1957 and had three children. While serving as a test pilot in 1962, Collins applied to be an astronaut. NASA rejected it. “It’s not pleasant,” he said later of his early failure. He asked NASA again in 1963. This time the space agency said yes. On July 18, 1966, Collins and astronaut John W. Young launched into Earth orbit. aboard the Gemini 10 mission, the 16th American manned space flight. Collins completed his first modest spacewalk, briefly standing in the open hatch of the capsule in order to take pictures. NASA has decided that for the Apollo 11 mission, the command module pilot should have “extravehicular” experience. Collins should remain in the pod as Armstrong and Aldrin descended to the lunar surface Buzz Aldrin: Neil Armstrong was “ the best pilot I have ever known ” Before take off from Cape Canaveral, Collins’ wife told him write a poem. “Take my silence, although expected,” she wrote. “Fill it with the joy you feel. Take my courage, now pretended – you, my love, will make it real. 476974335 President Richard Nixon and Apollo 11 astronauts exchange “A-OK” signs through the window of the mobile quarantine facility on July 25, 1969, aboard the USS Hornet. Astronauts (LR) Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Buzz Aldrin splashed in the Pacific Ocean on July 24, 900 miles southwest of Hawaii at the end of their successful lunar landing mission. NASA / AFP / Getty Orbiting in darkness and silence as Aldrin and Armstrong cement their future fame, Collins reflects on the planet he left behind. “I truly believe that if the world’s political leaders could see their planet from a distance of 100,000 miles, their outlook could be fundamentally changed,” he said decades later. “This very important border would be invisible, this loud argument silenced. The tiny globe would continue to rotate, serenely ignoring its subdivisions, presenting a unified facade that would demand a unified understanding, a homogeneous treatment. The Earth must become as it appears. : blue and white, not capitalist or communist; blue and white, neither rich nor poor; blue and white, neither envious nor envied. “” Small, shiny, serene, blue and white. Fragile. ” 150794832 The crew of the Apollo 11 lunar landing mission gives a press conference on July 19, 1969. AFP / Getty Back on Earth, Collins spent a year working for the State Department before retiring from the NASA and public life in 1970. He oversaw the National Air and Space Museum from 1971 to 1978 and worked for LTV Aerospace for five years, resigning in 1985 to found his own consultancy. Collins wrote four books, but he never aspired to national politics like Armstrong or pop culture fame like Aldrin did. He and Patricia have settled into a quiet retreat in the Everglades. Patricia died in 2014. The widower and former astronaut has remained busy running, painting and playing the stock market. “I’m a good retiree in that I have a lot of hobbies,” Collins said in 2016. He advocated on behalf of NASA for a mission to Mars, but otherwise avoided the spotlight. "There are things in today's society that irritate me, like celebrity adulation and the inflation of heroism," Collins said in 2009. "Heroes abound and should be worshiped as such, but don't count. the astronauts among them. We work very hard. We did our job almost to perfection, but that's what we were committed to."