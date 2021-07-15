US lifted sanctions on Nord Stream 2 to gain German cooperation in saving Ukraine, says Biden

President Joe Biden has lifted sanctions on Nord Stream 2 to urge the German government to cooperate to protect Ukraine from Russian aggression, the president said on Thursday alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

At the joint White House press conference, the president reiterated his “opinion on Nord Stream 2 has been known for some time”, but added: “Good friends may not agree.”

“By the time I became president, it was 90% over, and imposing sanctions didn’t seem to make sense,” he continued in the ornate eastern room. “It made more sense to work with the Chancellor on how she would proceed whether or not Russia tried to blackmail Ukraine in some way.”

Biden said he and Merkel asked their “teams to look at the practical steps we can take together and whether your energy security, Ukrainian security, is actually being strengthened or weakened on the basis of Russian actions.”

Biden has waived sanctions, initially enacted by the Trump administration, against companies helping Russia complete the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in March 2021. Merkel’s government has urged Biden to do so, as the country relies on it. Russia to supply natural gas.

Earlier in the press conference, the German leader told reporters that the entire European Commission has negotiated with Russia and Ukraine to extend the natural gas contract until 2023.

“We have a number of instruments at our disposal, which are not necessarily on the German side. But on the European side,” Merkel said through a translator of possible malicious Russian activity in the sector. energy. “At this point, I hope we never have to make these decisions.”

