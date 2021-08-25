World
US lawmakers violate orders with Kabul trip during airlift – Times of India
WASHINGTON: Two members of the United States Congress have revealed that they violated official orders to travel to Kabul during the chaotic airlift that saw the United States and its allies attempt to evacuate tens of thousands of people fleeing the Taliban.
The revelation of Democrat MP Seth Moulton and his Republican colleague Peter Meijer prompted an angry statement from the Democratic leader of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi Tuesday.
“Today, with @RepMeijer, I visited Kabul airport to oversee the evacuation,” Moulton said. Both men are Iraq war veterans.
“We made this visit in secret to reduce the risk and the impact on the mission and we insisted on leaving in a plane that was not full, in a seat reserved for the crew so as not to take the place. from someone else, ”Moulton continued. to Twitter late Tuesday.
More than 80,000 people have been evacuated since August 14, the day before the Taliban took control of Kabul and the seizure of power in Afghanistan.
But huge crowds remain outside Kabul airport, with countless more hiding in the city and elsewhere in the country, still hoping to flee the threat of retaliation and repression under the new Islamist regime.
Time is short on saving the rest, with an Aug. 31 deadline set by US President Joe Biden looming, and the Taliban say they will refuse to extend it.
The two representatives visited the Middle East on their own, then traveled in a military plane from a US allied country to Kabul, all without coordination with US diplomats or the military command, US media reported.
The aim of the operation was to push Biden to extend the August 31 evacuation deadline, according to the two men.
“After speaking with the field commanders and seeing the situation here, it is obvious that because we started the evacuation so late, no matter what we do, we will not get everyone out on time, even from here on September 11, ”Moulton said. tweeted.
Biden told a press conference on Tuesday that the United States would meet the August 31 deadline, but stressed that meeting the deadline would depend on the cooperation of the Taliban.
The United States has deployed new troops to assist with the evacuations. But this contingent of more than 6,000 people, as well as hundreds of American officials, 600 Afghan soldiers and equipment, will have to be evacuated by plane.
Despite the heartbreaking scenes at Kabul airport, the Taliban ruled out any extension of next Tuesday’s deadline for withdrawing foreign troops, describing it as “a red line”.
On the same day as Meijer and Moulton’s trip, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reminded the Congress body in a statement that “the defense and state departments have requested that members not visit Afghanistan and the region during this period.”
Such a trip “would unnecessarily divert the necessary resources from the priority mission to safely and quickly evacuate the United States and threatened Afghans from Afghanistan,” she said, without naming the two representatives in the statement.
“It’s one of the most irresponsible things I have heard a lawmaker do,” said one diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity. Washington post travel.
The revelation of Democrat MP Seth Moulton and his Republican colleague Peter Meijer prompted an angry statement from the Democratic leader of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi Tuesday.
“Today, with @RepMeijer, I visited Kabul airport to oversee the evacuation,” Moulton said. Both men are Iraq war veterans.
“We made this visit in secret to reduce the risk and the impact on the mission and we insisted on leaving in a plane that was not full, in a seat reserved for the crew so as not to take the place. from someone else, ”Moulton continued. to Twitter late Tuesday.
More than 80,000 people have been evacuated since August 14, the day before the Taliban took control of Kabul and the seizure of power in Afghanistan.
But huge crowds remain outside Kabul airport, with countless more hiding in the city and elsewhere in the country, still hoping to flee the threat of retaliation and repression under the new Islamist regime.
Time is short on saving the rest, with an Aug. 31 deadline set by US President Joe Biden looming, and the Taliban say they will refuse to extend it.
The two representatives visited the Middle East on their own, then traveled in a military plane from a US allied country to Kabul, all without coordination with US diplomats or the military command, US media reported.
The aim of the operation was to push Biden to extend the August 31 evacuation deadline, according to the two men.
“After speaking with the field commanders and seeing the situation here, it is obvious that because we started the evacuation so late, no matter what we do, we will not get everyone out on time, even from here on September 11, ”Moulton said. tweeted.
Biden told a press conference on Tuesday that the United States would meet the August 31 deadline, but stressed that meeting the deadline would depend on the cooperation of the Taliban.
The United States has deployed new troops to assist with the evacuations. But this contingent of more than 6,000 people, as well as hundreds of American officials, 600 Afghan soldiers and equipment, will have to be evacuated by plane.
Despite the heartbreaking scenes at Kabul airport, the Taliban ruled out any extension of next Tuesday’s deadline for withdrawing foreign troops, describing it as “a red line”.
On the same day as Meijer and Moulton’s trip, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reminded the Congress body in a statement that “the defense and state departments have requested that members not visit Afghanistan and the region during this period.”
Such a trip “would unnecessarily divert the necessary resources from the priority mission to safely and quickly evacuate the United States and threatened Afghans from Afghanistan,” she said, without naming the two representatives in the statement.
“It’s one of the most irresponsible things I have heard a lawmaker do,” said one diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity. Washington post travel.