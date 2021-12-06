World
US lawmaker Thomas Massie slammed for Christmas tweet carrying guns after school shooting – Times of India
WASHINGTON: US Congressman comes under fire for posting photo of family smiling and holding guns in front of Christmas tree days after murder school shooting shook the country.
Thomas Massie, a representative for the decidedly Republican state of Kentucky, posted on Saturday the photo of himself and six members of his family, each smiling and holding a gun, with the words “Merry Christmas!” ps. Santa, please bring ammo.
The post sparked a quick outcry, with parents of school shooting victims and other lawmakers accusing Massie of insensitivity days after a teenager gunned down four high school mates in Oxford, Michigan.
“Shameful,” wrote John Yarmuth, a Democratic congressman from Kentucky, saying that such messages from pro-gun Republicans “blatantly rub the murder of children on our face like they’ve scored a hit.” .
Adam Kinzinger, a Republican congressman from Illinois, tweeted that he supports gun rights in the United States, but “it doesn’t support the right to keep and bear guns, it’s a gun fetish “.
Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter was killed in the deadliest shootout on record in the United States in Parkland, Fla., In 2018, fought back at Massie’s post with one of his own.
“@RepThomasMassie, since we share family photos, here are mine,” he wrote. “One is the last photo I took of Jaime, the other is where she is buried.”
Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was also killed in Parkland, was interviewed on CNN about gun control as Massie’s post was all the rage.
“This is a huge part of the problem,” he said after receiving the message. “It’s also something that should teach us who we should elect and not.”
Massie garnered support from other corners, right-wing commentator Candace Owens tweeted to her nearly three million followers: “Can someone explain to me how they found out about the Michigan school shooting is (Massie’s) fault because he shared a photo of himself and his family with legal guns? ”
Ethan Crumbley, 15, is charged with murder and terrorism for the Michigan shooting, while his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are charged with manslaughter for providing him with a gun and failing to keep account of several warning signs before the tragedy.
The Michigan attack, which renewed the scrutiny of gun control and school safety, was the deadliest of more than 130 shootings so far this year, according to Everytown For Gun Safety , a group that keeps statistics on mass shootings and gun control lobbies.
