US launches Minneapolis police investigation after Derek Chauvin conviction – Times of India
WASHINGTON: United States Attorney General Merrick garland Wednesday, launched a broad investigation into police practices in Minneapolis following a jury verdict that the former city policeman Derek chauvin murdered George floyd.
The probe “will assess whether the Minneapolis Police Department engages in a pattern or practice of excessive use of force, including during protests, ”Garland said at a press conference.
Chauvin’s conviction was a milestone in the racially charged history of the United States and a reprimand for law enforcement’s treatment of black Americans.
Garland has previously said he will make cracking down on law enforcement a priority.
President Joe biden called Chauvin’s conviction a “giant leap” towards justice in the United States.
the Department of Justice previously announced an investigation into whether officers involved in Floyd’s death violated his civil rights.
The Justice Department on Friday withdrew a policy put in place under the former president Donald trumpadministration that limited the tools the federal government could use to monitor and investigate police misconduct.
Garland, in a memo to staff, said the department would revert to its traditional practices of investigating national and local police services, allowing unit heads to approve most settlements and consent decrees.
