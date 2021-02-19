US judge suspends new abortion law in South Carolina

More than 75 women are expected to have abortions over the next three days, most of which would be banned under the new law.

Caroline from the south new law the ban on most abortions was suspended by a federal judge on Friday the second day into effect.

Judge Mary Geiger Lewis has placed a 14-day temporary restraining order on the law and will renew it until she can hold a more substantial hearing on March 9 to decide whether to prevent it from being enforced until that the Planned Parenthood lawsuit against South Carolina be concluded.

Governor Henry McMaster signed the bill on Thursday, less than an hour after it was sent to him, but the national reproductive health services organization filed a lawsuit even before the governor had inked on paper.

The temporary restraining order was in part necessary because more than 75 women are expected to have abortions in the state over the next three days, and most of them would be banned under the new law, said in Planned Parenthood court and the Center for Reproductive Rights. papers.

BREAKING: A judge has temporarily blocked SC’s 6-week abortion ban from taking effect. Abortion is legal in South Carolina. We will never stop fighting. #StopTheBanSC #scpol pic.twitter.com/UjV8YJP1Lo – PP Sud Atlantique SC (@PPSATSC) February 19, 2021

South Carolina’s “Fetal Heart Rate and Abortion Protection Act” is similar to abortion restriction laws that a dozen states have already passed. All have been prevented from taking effect and are currently tied up in court. Federal law, which takes precedence over state law, currently permits abortion.

Lawyers for Planned Parenthood have said South Carolina is “blatantly flouting this law.”

The South Carolina attorney general’s office said in court documents filed Friday morning that Planned Parenthood cannot be sure the law will be overturned by the United States Supreme Court. With three judges appointed by former Republican President Donald Trump, they said, the court could overturn Roe v Wade, with the 1973 ruling upholding the right to abortion.

Abortion opponents celebrated in the State House lobby outside the House chambers as members gave final approval of the bill on Thursday. Standing side by side, they sang “Praise be to God” to the tune of “Amazing Grace” after the Republican governor waved the new law so they could see his signature, signed with eight different pens. The Republican Party has tried for years to pass the ban, ultimately succeeding after the party overturned three Senate seats in 2020.

Doctors are required by law to perform ultrasound scans to check the fetal heartbeat, which can usually be detected around six weeks after conception. If detected, abortion can only be performed if the pregnancy was caused by rape or incest or if the mother’s life is in danger.

Opponents of the ban said many women did not know they were pregnant at the time, especially if they were not trying to conceive. And with such an early deadline, the law leaves little time for women to consider whether they should have an abortion.

“The law would require patients to rush to a health center for an abortion, even if they did not yet feel confident in their decision,” Katherine Farris, chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, wrote in court documents .

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster waves a bill banning nearly all abortions in the state after signing it on Thursday, February 18, 2021 in Columbia, South Carolina [Jeffrey Collins/AP Photo]

South Carolina has three clinics that perform abortions in its largest metropolitan areas – Charleston, Columbia and Greenville – and none of them perform abortions after the first trimester. Two of them only perform abortions twice a week, according to the Planned Parenthood lawsuit.

The lawsuit says a high rate of women, especially black Americans, die during or immediately after childbirth in South Carolina and that a ban on abortion would be more difficult for low-income women, who don’t could not travel to a neighboring state where abortion is still permitted.

The United States Supreme Court struck down state laws that prevent abortions before a fetus can live outside the womb.

State attorneys make a different point: A heartbeat in a fetus is a milestone in a pregnancy. They cite the new law, which states that “contemporary medical research” has found “less than 5 percent of all natural pregnancies end in spontaneous miscarriage upon detection of a fetal heartbeat.”

The new law does not punish a pregnant woman for having had an illegal abortion, but the person performing the procedure can be charged with a felony, sentenced to a maximum of two years and a fine of $ 10,000 if she is. found guilty.