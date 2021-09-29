US judge suspends Britney Spears’ father from guardianship

The decision is an important victory for the pop star, who has argued in dramatic court hearings that her father must be eliminated.

A judge in the United States suspended Britney Spears’ father from the guardianship which controlled the singer’s life and money for 13 years.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny on Wednesday accepted a motion from Spears and his attorney, Mathew Rosengart, that James Spears should step down from his role as curator.

“The current situation is not tenable. This reflects a toxic environment that necessitates the suspension of Jamie Spears effective today, ”Penny said at a court hearing.

The move is a crucial victory for the pop star, who pleaded during dramatic hearings in June and July that her father needed to be cut.

James Spears applied for guardianship in 2008 and had been its primary controller and greatest champion. However, he has taken a step back in recent weeks, request the judge to terminate the guardianship.

Supporters of pop star Britney Spears celebrate after a judge suspended Spears’ father from his 13-year role as controller of the singer’s business affairs [Mario Anzuoni/Reuters]

Britney Spears and Rosengart agreed the guardianship must end and have said in court documents that the impeachment of James Spears is a necessary first step.

Guardianship has come under increasing scrutiny as Britney Spears, 39, has sought for months to have her father removed as overseer of her $ 60 million estate.

She told court in June that the arrangement was “abusive, embarrassing and humiliating,” and that she was prohibited from removing an intrauterine contraceptive device (IUD) to get pregnant.

“If Ms. Spears wants to end the guardianship and thinks she can manage her own life, Mr. Spears thinks she should be given that chance,” the petition said to end the legal arrangement.

Britney Spears, who rose to international fame as a teenager in the early 2000s, was placed in guardianship after suffering a public mental health crisis. The nature of his mental health problems has never been revealed.

At the end of 2009, she returned to the stage, recording several more albums and doing sold-out world tours until her final performance in late 2018.

Hours before Wednesday’s hearing, a main street outside the courthouse was closed to vehicles, allowing a hundred Spears supporters to march past and stage a rally where they shouted “Hey, hey, ho, ho, the guardianship must go! ” and other pro-Britney chants.

As the crowd grew, fans sang Spears’ hits “Toxic” and “Baby One More Time,” and speakers described the abusive guardianship that had affected their families.

“We are writing history right now,” said Martino Odeh, 27, who traveled from Phoenix to the courthouse. “And the fact that we can change the life of a pop star, who has had his rights stolen for 13 years, it’s crazy. It’s monumental.

“We hope for a big change today,” Odeh said.

Jodi Montgomery, a court-appointed professional, will now act as Britney Spears’ person curator, and Rosengart has said in court documents that Montgomery also agrees to end the guardianship as long as it can be done safely. and smoothly.