US Judge Orders Justice Department To Release Trump Obstruction Memo

Former Attorney General William Barr obscured the memo’s “ real purpose ” by opposing its publication, the judge said.

A federal judge ordered the publication of a legal memorandum that the Office of the Legal Advisor of the Department of Justice prepared for then-Attorney General William Barr before he ad his conclusion that Trump did not obstruct justice in an investigation into Russian election interference and possible collusion.

The justice ministry refused to hand over the March 24, 2019 memorandum to a government transparency group that requested it under the Freedom of Information Act, as part of a broader attempt to better understand the departmental decision-making process leading up to Barr’s announcement. .

Justice officials had argued that the document represented private counsel and was produced before a formal decision was made on whether Trump would be prosecuted. Since the note was produced before a formal decision was made, it was therefore exempt from disclosure under the Public Archives Act, the officials argued.

But US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said the Justice Department obscured “the true purpose of the memorandum” by withholding the document.

She said the note from the Justice Department’s Office of the Legal Advisor contained “strategic advice, as opposed to legal advice” and that the drafters and recipients already had a common understanding of what the prosecution’s decision would be. when it was drafted.

“In other words, examination of the document reveals that the Attorney General was not then engaged in making the decision as to whether the President should be charged with obstruction of justice; it was obvious that he wouldn’t be prosecuted, ”Jackson said in an order dated Monday.

The decision by Barr and senior Justice Department officials to clear Trump from obstruction, even though Special Advocate Robert Mueller and his team clearly did not reach that conclusion, was an important moment for the president.

The announcement and a four-page summary of Mueller’s report preceded the publication of the 448-page document and helped shape public perception findings of the investigation.

Mueller subsequently complained to Barr that his summary had failed to fully reflect the findings of the investigation and had “confused the public.”

Jackson also appeared to join Mueller’s criticism.

“The Attorney General’s description of what he had barely had time to go through, let alone study closely, elicited an immediate reaction, as politicians and pundits used their microphones and of their Twitter feeds to expose what they feared was an attempt to hide the bullet. Jackson wrote.

‘Written at the same time’

Citizens for Accountability and Ethics in Washington had filed the Public Records Request for communications on the obstruction decision. At issue in the current trial before Jackson, two documents were sought by the group.

Jackson ruled that one of the documents, described by a Justice Department official as an “untitled and undated draft legal analysis” submitted to the Attorney General as part of his decision making, was properly withheld of the group.

But she ordered the release of the other memo, which was prepared for Barr by the then chief of the Legal Counsel’s Office and another senior Justice Department official, and which concludes that the evidence gathered by Mueller’s team would not support an obstructionist prosecution of Trump. .

Jackson said the memo “was written at the same time and by the same people who wrote the Attorney General’s letter to Congress outlining his views on the basis of a lawsuit.”

Therefore, she said, “one simply cannot credit the declarant’s statement that the Attorney General made the ‘decision’ he announced based on the advice contained in the memo.” .

The government has until May 17 to appeal the decision.