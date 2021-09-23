US judge orders Facebook to release archives of anti-Rohingya accounts

A judge in the United States has ordered Facebook to release the files of the now closed accounts linked to anti-Rohingya violence in Myanmar, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Washington, DC judge slammed Facebook for failing to pass information to investigators seeking to prosecute the country for international crimes against the Rohingya Muslim minority, the newspaper said.

Facebook had refused to disclose the data, claiming it would violate a US law prohibiting electronic communications services from disclosing user communications.

But the judge said the posts, which were deleted, would not be covered by the law, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Reuters news agency was unable to immediately access details of the decision and Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Important decision on Facebook’s obligation to disclose relevant information to the #Myanmar genocide case brought by #Gambia to #CIJ, one of the prime examples of the relevance of social media to modern atrocity prevention and response: (1/4) – Shannon Raj Singh (@ShannonRSingh) September 23, 2021

The Gambia is looking for files as part of a case against Myanmar to the International Court of Justice in The Hague, accusing Myanmar of having violated the United Nations Convention on Genocide of 1948.

Burmese authorities say they were fighting an armed uprising and deny committing systematic atrocities.

More than 730,000 Muslim-majority Rohingya fled Western Rakhine State in Myanmar in August 2017 after a military repression which the refugees said included massacres and rapes.

Rights groups documented the killings of civilians and the burning of villages.

Shannon Raj Singh, human rights lawyer at Twitter, called the decision “momentous.”

In a Twitter post, she said it was “one of the prime examples of the relevance of social media to modern atrocity prevention and response.”

Facebook has come under fire in Myanmar for the past 10 years – during which the Rohingya have been subjected to successive waves of violence – for the volume of hate speech directed against the community. UN investigators say the platform played a key role in the spread of hate speech that fueled the crackdown in 2017.