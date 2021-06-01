World
US, Japan reaffirm alliance amid China’s land claims – Times of India
TOKYO: The new boss of the USA Indo-Pacific The command spoke to senior Japanese officials on Tuesday and reaffirmed its alliance amid increasingly assertive claims by China to disputed areas in the region, officials said.
Admiral John Aquilino, who took office in April, and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi have expressed concern over “China’s continued and intensified attempt to unilaterally change the status quo in the seas of Eastern and Southern China “, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
“Under the current circumstances, the importance of the alliance is greater than ever,” Motegi told Aquilio in his opening remarks.
The two sides also reaffirmed the importance of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and agreed to further strengthen their capacity for joint response and deterrence to achieve a “free and open Indo-Pacific”.
Japan and the United States have promoted the goal of a free and open Indo-Pacific, a defense and economical, in a group known as Quad, which also includes Australia and India, which is seen as a move to counter China’s growing influence in the region.
China has criticized the group as an exclusion bloc based on a Cold War era mindset.
Japan is seeking to bolster its military capabilities amid a growing territorial feud with China in regional seas. He is increasingly concerned about Chinese activity in and around the Japanese-claimed waters surrounding the Senkaku islands, which China claims and also calls Diaoyu.
Japan’s post-war constitution limited the use of force to self-defense, but the country has in recent years expanded its military role, capabilities, and budget.
Aquilino also had similar talks with the Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi and senior Japanese military officials and discussed North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs. said the Foreign Ministry.
