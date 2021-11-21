US, Israeli officials reveal disagreement over upcoming nuclear talks with Iran

MANAMA, Bahrain – The differences between the Biden administration and the Israeli government over nuclear talks with Iran were exposed at an international conference in Bahrain on Sunday.

Why is this important: The two sides have tried in recent months to settle their differences privately and avoid a public confrontation, but it becomes increasingly difficult as talks with Iran are set to resume on November 29 in Vienna.

Driving the news: The closing session of the Annual Manama Dialogue brought together Israeli National Security Advisor Eyal Hulata and President Biden’s Senior Middle East Advisor Brett McGurk.

Hulata and McGurk tried to present a united front, but from the opening speeches, the divergent positions presented in front of dozens of officials and experts from the Gulf and Western countries.

While the Israeli official spoke of the need to prevent Iran from having a “nuclear evasion” capability, his American counterpart spoke of the Biden administration’s commitment to prevent Iran “from seceding. endow a nuclear weapon ”.

During the question-and-answer session, the differences weren’t just nuanced, as Hulata and McGurk disagreed about putting additional pressure on Iran at this time and the need for a threat. credible military to deter Iran from advancing its nuclear program.

What they say : Hulata, a former Mossad general who spoke publicly for the first time, said Iran only ceased efforts to acquire a nuclear weapon when the world decisively opposed it . “Israel will defend itself against Iran if it needs it and we are preparing for that,” he said.

McGurk, on the other hand, said the United States is focused on the Vienna talks and wants diplomacy to be successful. Only if this fails will the Biden administration consider other options, according to McGurk, who added that military action could damage Iran’s nuclear program, but will not change its behavior.

Biden’s adviser pointed out that the Trump administration’s decision to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal had allowed Iran to significantly advance its nuclear program and added that the previous president’s maximum pressure campaign against Iran had failed. “We have no illusions that they will suddenly change their behavior or that the regime will collapse under the sanctions,” McGurk said.

Hulata rejected this claim. “Iran will not make concessions just because we ask it nicely. They don’t work like that. Anyone who says the pressure is not working has to examine how the pressure from the Republican and Democratic administrations pushed Iran to change its policy, ”he said.

And after: In the upcoming talks in Vienna, Iran’s new negotiating team is expected to present its position on the draft deal, which was reached in June ahead of Iran’s presidential election.

