US is reviewing new virus variant ‘very carefully’ – Times of India
WASHINGTON: American authorities are “very carefully” studying the variant of the virus that is spreading in the UK, senior health officials said on Sunday, while indicating that a UK travel ban was not currently in the works.
The news came as a US panel of experts recommended that people aged 75 and over be the next to be vaccinated against the virus, with 30 million “essential front-line workers”, including teachers, grocery store workers and police officers.
Tackle the variant of the virus, Moncef Slaoui, chief advisor to the government’s Operation Warp Speed vaccination program, told CNN’s “State of the Union” that US officials “do not yet know” if it is in the country.
“We are, of course… examining this issue very carefully,” including at the National Institutes of Health and the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, he said.
At the moment, he said, no strain of the virus appears resistant to the vaccines available.
“This particular variant in the UK, I think, is very unlikely to have escaped vaccine immunity,” Slaoui said.
“I don’t think there is any reason to be alarmed at the moment,” admitted Admiral Brett Giroir, the US official responsible for overseeing coronavirus testing, when asked about the new variant on ABC “The Week “.
Asked about the likelihood that the US will follow the lead of European countries that have suspended flights from the UK, Giroir replied: “I really don’t think we need to do that yet.”
Nearly eight million more doses of the Covid-19 vaccine are due to be shipped across the United States on Monday, Slaoui told CNN – two million of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine and 5.9 million of the Moderna vaccine which received the green light Friday.
Moderna’s first shot was “most likely tomorrow morning,” he said.
According to the United States Centers for Disease Control, 2.8 million doses of the vaccine were dispensed in the past week, while 556,208 doses were administered.
While Vice President Mike Pence has done so publicly, and President-elect Joe biden must do it Monday, President Donald trump has so far not indicated that he will take the vaccine anytime soon.
With vaccine skepticism being a concern, Giroir urged Trump to do so for his own health – “and also to generate more confidence among those who follow him so closely.”
More than 316,000 people have been killed by Covid-19 in the United States, with new daily infections regularly exceeding 200,000 and deaths approaching 3,000 people every 24 hours.
With vaccines on the move, there’s light at the end of the tunnel – but Slaoui warned the situation “will get worse” before it gets better, citing a surge after Thanksgiving and the upcoming holiday season.
Later in the day, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control advisory committee voted to recommend which groups should be in the second wave of vaccinations after the initial doses focused on frontline health workers and the elderly. in retirement homes.
He recommended “essential front-line workers” as well as those over 75.
The committee estimates that there are some 30 million people in the essential front-line worker category, ranging from teachers and postal workers, to police and firefighters.
A next phase would see those between 65 and 74 as well as other essential workers among those receiving doses, according to the recommendations.
The CDC will later decide whether or not to adopt the recommendations, while individual states can ultimately choose how to distribute their photos.
