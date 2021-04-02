US, Iran agree to talks on ‘breakthrough’ nuclear deal in Vienna

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and officials say direct talks with US are “unnecessary” – AFP

On Friday, the Biden administration hailed a potential breakthrough in the stalemate in efforts to revive the Iran nuclear deal after Tehran agreed to talks through European allies.

Britain, Russia, China, France and Germany will be among those who meet with the United States and Iran for negotiations in Vienna next week, marking the first major progress in attempts to bring the two countries back to the 2015 accord.

President Joe Biden has vowed to join the deal on condition that Iran first reverts to honoring the commitments it abandoned in retaliation for Donald Trump’s withdrawal and the reimposition of disproportionate sanctions. Tehran, however, said Washington must end sanctions before taking action to get back online.

The United States is trying to use Europe as an intermediary with Iran after the Islamic Republic refused to join direct talks with the Biden administration.

Iranian diplomats attending virtual conference on nuclear deal with representatives of world powers in Tehran, Iran – Iranian foreign ministry

The Vienna meeting will aim to develop two separate agreements, one with the United States and the other with Iran, on the steps they will take to return to compliance with the agreement. The two parties will not meet directly.

The United States would not insist on maintaining the sanctions, the Telegraph understands, believing that the previous “maximum pressure” campaign by the Trump administration was ultimately futile.

Ned Price, spokesman for the US State Department, on Friday called the talks a “healthy step forward” and said Washington “remained open” to a direct meeting with Tehran.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he was optimistic about the United States’ willingness to compromise. He added: “I very much hope that the anti-Iranian inertia that was observed at first will give way to common sense.”

It comes after a year of quiet diplomacy that hasn’t made much progress.

The aim is to reach an agreement within two months, said a senior EU official, the coordinator of the agreement. “If we don’t make it [within that time frame] … that will definitely be bad news, “the official told Reuters.

Signatories to the deal hope to make progress before Iran holds presidential elections in June, a milestone that could lead to a new Iranian negotiating team and other delays.

However, any return from the United States would entail complications.

Since the United States’ withdrawal from the pact, Iran has consistently violated its restrictions, such as the amount of enriched uranium it can store and the purity to which it can enrich it.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has said that over the past two years Iran has accumulated a lot of nuclear material and new capabilities and has used its time to “hone its skills in these areas.”

At home, Biden faces opposition from Republicans in the Senate, most of whom opposed the deal – which was signed by the Obama administration – in the first place.

Analysts say he should not give the impression that he is giving in to Iranian demands.