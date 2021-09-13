US in contact with India over ‘beyond the horizon’ support: Blinken – Times of India

WASHINGTON: The United States is in contact with India regarding capabilities and plans on the horizon, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Congress.The so-called beyond the horizon capabilities that Biden has repeatedly touted can identify and strike terrorists with aerial surveillance and drones launched from outside the country.In the aftermath of the withdrawal and evacuation from Afghanistan, the White House promised the American people a “beyond the horizon” strategy to combat any transnational terrorist threat emanating from Afghanistan.

When asked if the Biden administration has reached out to India as a possible staging area for future capabilities of the forces on the horizon, Blinken said the Biden administration is deeply engaged with India. .

President Biden and his administration spokesmen have said the United States will rely on an “on the horizon” (OTH) capability to identify threats and “act quickly and decisively if necessary.”

Congressman Green mark of Tennessee asked Monday if the United States has reached out to India as a possible staging area for the forces on the horizon.

“I’m talking about northwest India as a potential because we all know Qatar, and are Doha, the other places are just a little too far away, Kuwait, all that. he from North India and have you reached out, have you thought about it, ”he said.

In response, Blinken said, “Let me just say, generally speaking, Congressman, that we are deeply engaged with India, in all areas, as far as the details of the capabilities on the horizon are concerned. and the plans that we have put in place, that will continue to put in place. ”

Green appreciated Blinken’s response saying, “I’m happy to at least know there’s an opportunity to speak.”

“I think it’s very fair and I appreciate you saying that and I’m happy to at least know that there is an opportunity to talk about it because I think from my point of view it is is an opportunity that we should, we should seize, ”he said. .

The Biden administration’s “on the horizon” strategy in Afghanistan raises serious questions from lawmakers and counterterrorism experts, as the US withdrawal changes threat and capability calculations.

Critics say Biden and his team have yet to provide sufficiently detailed plans or explanations of their counterterrorism strategy to oversight lawmakers.

President of the United States Joe biden and prime minister Narendra Modi Quad leaders will meet later this month in Washington and are all set to have a bilateral talk.