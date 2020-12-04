US imposes visa restrictions on more Chinese citizens

WASHINGTON (AP) – The State Department said on Friday that the United States would impose visa restrictions on Chinese citizens engaged in influence operations abroad.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the restrictions would apply to Chinese Communist Party officials or anyone else taking part in propaganda or influence campaigns related to the United Front’s Labor Department.

The United Front has been involved in efforts to pressure those who criticize China for its human rights abuses in the Uyghur region, Tibet and elsewhere. His “coercive tactics” have included posting personal information about critics and their family members online as a means of intimidation, Pompeo said in announcing the new restrictions.

The measure aims to show that “those responsible for actions that violate the rules-based international order are not welcome in the United States,” he said.

The restrictions are the latest punitive measure taken against Chinese leadership and the economy in response to deepening disputes over human rights, the coronavirus pandemic, trade, technology, Taiwan and a host of others. problems.

It was not immediately clear how many people would potentially be covered by the new restrictions.

The move comes the same week that the United States announced its intention to impose new visa time limits on Chinese Communist Party members and their families, reducing the validity period of travel documents from 10 years to a month.

China has responded to these restrictions by accusing the US government of “escalating political repression.” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Thursday that the travel restrictions were “totally incompatible with the interests of the United States” and would damage America’s global image.