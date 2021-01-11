US imposes sanctions on Ukrainians linked to Giuliani for election misinformation
WASHINGTON – The Trump administration imposed sanctions Monday on seven Ukrainians – including two who assisted President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani – for being part of what it called “a foreign influence network linked to Russia ”which aired“ fraudulent and unfounded allegations ”about President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. during the 2020 campaign.
Mr Giuliani leaned on two of the Ukrainians who were penalized – Andrii Telizhenko and Kostiantyn H. Kulyk – as he sought to gather damaging information and force government investigations into Mr Biden and his son, Hunter Biden , related to Ukraine. This effort, which had the President’s backing, led to Mr. Trump dismissal in 2019 by the House of Representatives.
The sanctions announced on Monday stemmed from Ukrainians’ work with Andriy Derkach, Member of the Ukrainian Parliament, who was the target of sanctions by the Treasury Department last year and was accused of being a Russian agent and spreading disinformation about Mr. Biden. Mr. Derkach had met M. Giuliani in 2019.
Ukrainians sanctioned on Monday were charged in a declaration released by the Treasury Department for helping Mr. Derkach “spread misleading and unsubstantiated allegations that current and former US officials were engaged in corruption, money laundering and illegal political influence in Ukraine.”
The targets of the sanctions also included four media companies which the Treasury Department said were affiliated with Mr Derkach and involved in his efforts to spread disinformation.
The sanctions are the last of a series of steps taken by the Treasury Department in recent years to punish people and groups accused of being involved in Russian-related election interference, even as Mr Trump, an intended recipient of the interference, continued to minimize the role of Russia.
“Russian disinformation campaigns targeting American citizens are a threat to our democracy,” Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said in the statement. “The United States will continue to aggressively defend the integrity of our electoral systems and processes.”
Mr. Kulyk had worked in the National Prosecutor’s Office of Ukraine, where he helped investigate a Ukrainian oligarch who possessed a gas company that had paid Hunter Biden as a member of the board of directors when his father was vice president and oversaw US relations with Ukraine. Mr Kulyk discussed the matter with Mr Giuliani, who was pushing the Ukrainian government to announce an investigation into the Bidens to undermine the former vice president’s presidential campaign.
Mr. Kulyk, who has since been sacked from the prosecutor’s office, was accused Monday by the Treasury Department of forming “an alliance with Derkach to spread false accusations of international corruption”.
Mr. Telizhenko, political consultant and former official of the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington, provided information to Republicans in the Senate for a report on the Bidens’ work in Ukraine, which was released weeks before election day in an apparent effort to harm Biden’s campaign. The report found no evidence of influence or wrongdoing by the former vice-president.
Mr Telizhenko assisted Mr Giuliani during the 2020 campaign, by setting up meetings with Ukrainians claiming to have damaging information about the Bidens. Mr. Telizhenko helped plan a trip for Mr. Giuliani to Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, in December 2019, during which Mr. Giuliani met Mr. Derkach and recorded interviews with him and others which aired on Mr. Giuliani’s podcast and a special on the cable channel pro-Trump One America News Network.
The Treasury Department appeared to allude to the trip when explaining its sanctions against Mr Telizhenko, noting in its statement that he “had orchestrated meetings between Derkach and Americans to help propagate false allegations about corruption in Ukraine” . The statement did not explicitly name Mr. Giuliani or the Bidens, but it did claim that the sanctioned Ukrainians “had taken advantage of American media, United States-based social media platforms and influential American figures” in their efforts to spread damaging claims.
Mr Giuliani did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.
After the sanctions against Mr Derkach were announced in September, Mr Giuliani said in an interview that he “had not done much investigation” of Mr Derkach but had “no reason to believe he was a Russian agent ”.
During the interview, Mr. Giuliani said that he knew Mr. Telizhenko “much better than I know Derkach”, adding that he had “examined” Mr. Telizhenko “very carefully. I mean, look, I’m no genius, but I would be shocked if he looks like a Russian agent. He added: “I would vouch for very few Ukrainians. I almost vouched for him. I’m not sure I would fully vouch for him, but close enough.
The sanctions against Mr Derkach stemmed from his publication of audio recordings of Mr Biden speaking to Petro O. Poroshenko, the former president of Ukraine. Mr. Trump promoted some of the material posted by Mr Derkach, who claimed the tapes revealed corruption, although the conversations were mostly mundane.
Other Ukrainians targeted on Monday were accused of contributing to the recordings efforts.
Oleksandr Onyshchenko, a former Ukrainian lawmaker and ally of Mr Poroshenko, has been accused by the Treasury Department of providing the tapes to Mr Derkach. Mr Onyshchenko fled Ukraine in 2016 after being charged with fraud and money laundering.
Oleksandr Dubinsky, a current member of the Ukrainian parliament, has been nominated by the Treasury Department to join Mr Derkach in press conferences highlighting the recordings. The Treasury Department said the press conferences were “designed to perpetuate” false narratives against “the presidential candidates and their families.”
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press release on Monday that Ukrainian officials facing sanctions “made repeated public statements of malicious accounts that US government officials engaged in corrupt transactions in Ukraine. He added:” These efforts and narratives are consistent with or support Derkach’s goals of influencing the 2020 US presidential election ”.
Two of the media companies that were punished – including NabuLeaks, which published the tapes of Mr Biden and Mr Poroshenko – are owned or controlled by Mr Derkach. The other two, Only News and Skeptik TOV, are owned by Mr Derkach’s media director Petro Zhuravel, who was also sanctioned by the Treasury Department on Monday.
A number of Mr. Derkach’s allies have also been targeted. Among them are Dmytro Kovalchuk, a member of his media team, and Anton Simonenko, a close associate who helped Derkach hide financial assets, according to the Treasury Department.
