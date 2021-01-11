US imposes sanctions on Ukrainians linked to Giuliani for election misinformation

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration imposed sanctions Monday on seven Ukrainians – including two who assisted President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani – for being part of what it called “a foreign influence network linked to Russia ”which aired“ fraudulent and unfounded allegations ”about President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. during the 2020 campaign.

Mr Giuliani leaned on two of the Ukrainians who were penalized – Andrii Telizhenko and Kostiantyn H. Kulyk – as he sought to gather damaging information and force government investigations into Mr Biden and his son, Hunter Biden , related to Ukraine. This effort, which had the President’s backing, led to Mr. Trump dismissal in 2019 by the House of Representatives.

The sanctions announced on Monday stemmed from Ukrainians’ work with Andriy Derkach, Member of the Ukrainian Parliament, who was the target of sanctions by the Treasury Department last year and was accused of being a Russian agent and spreading disinformation about Mr. Biden. Mr. Derkach had met M. Giuliani in 2019.

Ukrainians sanctioned on Monday were charged in a declaration released by the Treasury Department for helping Mr. Derkach “spread misleading and unsubstantiated allegations that current and former US officials were engaged in corruption, money laundering and illegal political influence in Ukraine.”