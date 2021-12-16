US imposes sanctions on China for abuse against Uyghurs – Times of India

A protest outside the Chinese Embassy in London against alleged violations of the rights of the Uyghur people by China (AP file photo)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration on Thursday announced it was imposing new sanctions on several Chinese biotechnology and surveillance companies for actions in Xinjiang province, the latest move against Beijing over human rights violations against Muslims Uyghurs in the western region of the country.

The Commerce Department is targeting the Chinese Academy of Military Medical Sciences and its 11 research institutes that focus on using biotechnology to support the Chinese military.

The Treasury Department is also expected to impose sanctions on several Chinese entities, according to a senior administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the measures that will be announced soon.

The official, explaining the actions of the Commerce Department, noted that the US intelligence services have established that Beijing has set up a high-tech surveillance system across Xinjiang that uses biometric facial recognition and has collected blood samples. DNA of all residents, ages 12 to 65, in Xinjiang. of a systematic effort to suppress the Uyghurs.

The White House announced last week that it would organize a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing, citing “gross human rights violations and atrocities in Xinjiang.” American athletes will continue to compete, but Biden will not send the usual contingent of dignitaries.

The administration also said this week that it supports bipartisan legislation banning imports into the United States from Xinjiang unless companies can demonstrate that the goods were not produced through forced labor.

China has denied any abuse and said the steps it has taken are necessary to fight terrorism and a separatist movement.