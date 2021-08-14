US immigration advocates denounce Biden’s ‘cruel’ asylum policies

The Biden administration says the deportations are necessary to prevent U.S. detention centers from being overwhelmed during the pandemic.

Immigration advocates criticize the asylum policies of US President Joe Biden, saying the deportations of migrants at the US-Mexico border and other deterrents were “cruel, illegal and ineffective.”

In a letter to Biden and senior officials on Friday, more than 100 organizations urged the Democratic president to restore the ability of all migrants to seek asylum in the United States and avoid any new policies restricting access. at the asylum.

Promising a more humane approach to immigration, Biden reversed many of the restrictive policies of his Republican predecessor, former President Donald Trump.

But the Democratic president has upheld an order known as Title 42, one of Trump’s most restrictive measures, which allows U.S. officials to deport migrants caught crossing the border into Mexico.

Border arrests have peaked in 20 years in recent months, fueling criticism from Republicans that Biden’s decision to lift certain Trump restrictions has encouraged more people to enter the United States.

At the same time, some Democrats have pressed Biden to end Title 42 and advocates for asylum seekers have said the administration’s actions contradict what Biden had promised.

The administration said the deportations were necessary to prevent U.S. detention centers from being overwhelmed during the coronavirus pandemic, which they said would create risk for officials, migrants and the public.

White House spokesman Vedant Patel said the administration relied on health experts for decisions related to Title 42, which was released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) the United States.

The groups urged Biden not to adopt a policy forcing migrants to wait in Mexico for their cases to be resolved in the United States, which they said would “unquestionably put individuals at risk and violate US asylum law. “.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Thursday the United States would expand an online asylum registration system in the hope that asylum seekers would apply remotely, adding that further changes would be made. announced in the coming days.

Mayorkas did not specify which asylum seekers would be eligible to use the online system.

Last week, the government began transporting some Central American and Mexican migrants arrested at the US-Mexico border to southern Mexico in an attempt to deter passers-by.

In the letter to Biden, the groups said they were “gravely concerned” about the thefts and reports that the migrants were then transported by bus to a remote part of Guatemala.

Marielena Hincapié, executive director of the Los Angeles-based National Immigration Law Center, said the thefts signal the Biden administration is taking a more restrictive stance.

She said it seemed Biden was only focusing on arrests and deportations and not on asylum seekers’ rights.

“It absolutely contradicts what the Biden administration said it was going to do,” she said.