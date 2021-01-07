World
US human rights lawyer arrested in Hong Kong granted bail – Times of India
HONG KONG: An American human rights lawyer who was detained in Hong Kong along with numerous democracy activists and supporters in a large-scale crackdown has been granted bail, his associate said Thursday.
John Clancey, who works at law firm Ho Tse Wai & Partners, was one of 53 people arrested on Wednesday under the National Security Act for their participation in an unofficial primary election last year which, according to authorities, was part of a plan to cripple the government and subvert state power.
The mass arrests were the biggest move against Hong Kong’s democratic movement since Beijing imposed the law last June to quell dissent in the semi-autonomous territory after months of anti-government protests in 2019.
The primaries were held by the pro-democracy camp to determine the best candidates to run as they sought a majority in the Hong Kong legislature.
While most of those arrested were primary candidates, Clancey was treasurer of the political organization Power for Democracy, involved in the event.
Legislative election that would have followed unofficial primaries has been postponed for a year by Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam, who cited the risks to public health during the coronavirus pandemic.
The remaining activists will be given a bond at no cost, although most have had their passports confiscated as evidence, according to the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post, which cited anonymous sources.
The Security Act criminalizes acts of subversion, secession, terrorism, and collusion with foreign powers to interfere in city affairs. Serious offenders could face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.
Authorities pointed to a plan called “ 10 Steps to Mutual Destruction, ” allegedly indicating that the primaries were part of a larger campaign to cause damage to Hong Kong and Mainland china.
The plan was published as an opinion piece in the Apple Daily newspaper by former law professor and pro-democracy activist Benny Tai, who was also arrested on Wednesday. He said that between 2020 and 2022 there will be 10 steps towards “ mutual destruction ” including the pro-democracy bloc winning a majority in the legislature, stepping up protests, Lam’s forced resignation due to the rejection of the budget bill twice. , and international sanctions against the decision the Chinese Communist Party.
The arrests were condemned by the international community, including the United States and the European Union.
Kurt Tong, the former US consul general in Hong Kong, viewed the arrests as part of a methodical and growing campaign to stamp out viable opposition policies both among protesters and elected parties.
“ The National Security Act provides the legal basis for doing this, ” said Tong, now a partner at consultancy The Asia Group in Washington, DC.
China wants to preserve Hong Kong’s economic dynamism and free market without what it sees as political complications, he said. He doesn’t foresee a massive business exodus, saying the city retains its residual energy and vibrancy, but warns there could be a measurable impact over time.
“ China is taking a big bet in choosing parts of the Hong Kong system that it doesn’t like, ” he said. “ It really risks damaging the pieces he values. ”
On Wednesday, Anthony Blinken, US Secretary of State running for Biden’s next administration, called the arrests an “ assault ” against those who defend universal rights. EU spokesman Peter Stano said the security law was being used to “ crush dissent and stifle the exercise of human rights and political freedoms. ”
