US House to vote to repeal Iraq war authorization

Symbolic vote expected later this week as lawmakers and Joe Biden seek to revise and update the legal basis for U.S. military action.

The United States House of Representatives will vote later this week to repeal the war authorization that Congress gave to former President George W Bush in 2002, allowing the invasion and occupation of Iraq by the United States.

The motion to repeal the Authorization to use military force (AUMF) in Iraq, coming for the first time with the support of President Joe Biden, is expected to be addressed in the House on Thursday, CNN reported.

The Biden administration said on Monday that the United States “has no ongoing military activity that relies solely on the 2002 AUMF as its national legal basis” and that its repeal “would likely have minimal impact on current military operations. “.

But the upcoming vote is seen as the start of a larger debate in the US Congress on overhauling and restoring the US legal basis for the deployment of military forces in Iraq and elsewhere in what congressional critics call “the” eternal wars ”.

“The President pledged to work with Congress to ensure that outdated authorizations for the use of military force are replaced with a narrow and specific framework appropriate to ensure that we can continue to protect Americans from threats. terrorists, “the White House said in a statement. Monday’s statement supporting the repeal of the House.

However, without an alternate authorization that meets modern circumstances in Iraq, the repeal of U.S. law meets with skepticism from Senate lawmakers, who must also agree for the House resolution to take effect.

“The AUMF of 2002 was largely about Saddam Hussein, it is also clearly used to deal with terrorist threats in Iraq and emanating from Iraq,” said Representative Michael McCaul.

“Unless our military learns that the 2002 AUMF is no longer used to protect Americans, we shouldn’t repeal before replacing,” said McCaul, a Republican.

The question arose more recently with the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani by US forces on Iraqi soil, an act that many members of Congress viewed as unwarranted and reckless. The Trump administration then cited the 2002 Iraq war authorization as the legal justification for Soleimani’s coup.

US and NATO troops invaded Afghanistan after the Al Qaeda attacks on September 11, 2001 and the former Bush administration then sought and obtained Congressional authorization to invade Iraq in a war. preventive action to overthrow Saddam Hussein and prevent Iraq from obtaining weapons of mass destruction.

The Bush administration’s pretext for invading Iraq subsequently turned out to be based on false claims, and former President Barack Obama agreed to withdraw most US forces from Iraq in 2011.

Some US forces remain in Iraq as a result of US-led campaigns to push back the ISIL Group (ISIS) (ISIS) and contain the civil war in Syria. US forces continued to clash with Iranian-backed militias in Iraq.

“There are Iranian-sponsored terrorist groups active in Iraq today that threaten our diplomats, our soldiers and our citizens,” McCaul said.

Lawyers from the Ministry of Defense of previous Trump administration had strongly opposed an autonomous repeal of the 2002 Iraqi AUMF because it would remove the authority of US military action against militia groups.

Nonetheless, there is broad support among Democrats for Congress’s repeal of the Iraq war authorization in 2002, as well as an earlier authorization passed by Congress in 2001 regarding al-Qaeda and Afghanistan. .

Biden set in motion plans to withdraw US and allied foreign troops Afghanistan before September 11, 2021, the 20th anniversary of the Al-Qaeda attacks.

Over the years, the 2001 and 2002 AMUFs have been used by successive presidents to justify a series of military actions, including drone attacks in Yemen, which in some cases have little to do with the original conflicts that Congress sought to resolve.

“The idea that they haven’t been repealed or ended just doesn’t make sense,” said Rep. Jim McGovern, a leading Democrat.

“It’s either we just haven’t done our due diligence or we’re not monitoring these things closely,” McGovern said on Monday.