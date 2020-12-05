World
US House passes bill to decriminalize marijuana – Times of India
WASHINGTON: US lawmakers voted for the first time on Friday to decriminalize cannabis, a key step towards bringing federal laws into compliance with states and other countries that have liberalized the use of the drug.
The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives easily passed the bill by 228 to 164 votes. It has little luck in the Republicans-controlled Senate, however.
The bill would remove marijuana from the Controlled Substances Act, who listed it next heroin and cocaine as a dangerous narcotic and with severe penalties imposed.
The inclusion of the drug on the list has left the U.S. federal government out of step with the many states that have legalized marijuana for medical purposes and some, like Colorado, that have completely released and regulated it for recreational use.
The bill was the culmination of five decades of advocacy lobbying for the federal government to recognize the relatively small damage inflicted by cannabis use compared to other drugs, as well as the inability to quell the trade. while imprisoning hundreds of thousands of people for minor offenses.
He would see the records of many people arrested for marijuana use erased and calls for a review of the sentences of those currently imprisoned for federal cannabis.
And that would allow states to establish their own laws, but also to initiate federal regulation and taxation of the industry, as is the case with alcohol.
“For too long we have treated marijuana as a criminal justice issue rather than a matter of personal choice and public health,” said Senior House Democrat Jerry Nadler, who sponsored the bill.
“The growing recognition in states shows that the status quo on this issue is unacceptable.”
Democrats have argued that black Americans have legally suffered far more than whites for arrests and convictions; that federal decriminalization would allow injured veterans better access to medical marijuana; and that long-standing federal lockdowns on marijuana research would end.
Democrat Earl Blumenauer noted that tests for marijuana use by employers and police are not completely reliable.
“We don’t have a good test and the federal research ban stands in the way.”
Some Republicans have argued that the bill will encourage use.
Others said it would create another layer of bureaucracy and taxation within the Treasury Department.
One said he would impose a federal tax of just five percent on cannabis, a fraction of that on tobacco.
But California Republican Tom McClintock has said he supports the bill because legalizing and regulating cannabis would take the industry out of the hands of violent growers and traffickers.
McClintock represents a district covering much of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, where illegal marijuana plantations are relatively common guarded by heavily armed gangs.
“I think using marijuana is a really bad idea. My wife and I never got close to the problem,” McClintock said before the vote.
But he added: “We have to recognize that the prohibition law has done much more harm. It created a violent underground economy.
“Radish farmers do not kill each other in the land.”
The 50-year-old National Marijuana Law Reform Organization called it a “historic day.”
“By officially proceeding with this vote, House members have set the stage for a much needed legislative showdown in 2021,” they said, noting that on January 20, a Democrat, Joe Biden, will occupy the White House.
The US federal approach is increasingly out of step with international trends.
Our northern neighbor, Canada, fully legalized marijuana in 2018 and has a number of large companies that grow it commercially.
And Mexico also took another step towards legalizing recreational and medical marijuana last month when the Senate approved a bill to undermine the violent gangs that control the drug supply, including much of it goes to the United States.
On Wednesday, the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs voted to remove cannabis from Annex IV of the 1961 Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs, where it was included alongside deadly opioids like heroin.
While Republicans in the Senate generally remain opposed, changes in states have softened their opposition.
A number of former Republican lawmakers, including former Speaker of the House John Boehner, have become activists and lobbyists for the legal pot.
