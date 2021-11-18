World
US House censures Republican Paul Gosar for posting violent video – Times of India
WASHINGTON: The United States House of Representatives censored one of its members on Wednesday for the first time in more than a decade, berating a Republican for an anime video depicting him killing progressive Democrat Alexandra. Ocasio-Cortez and swing two swords at President Joe Biden.
After the vote 223-207 largely from the party line in the Democratic-controlled House, Representative Paul Gosar was called to the bar in the chamber well to hear his reprimand and to be stripped of two committee assignments. This decision attracted only two voices of support from Republicans, who has broadly described the Democrats’ action as partisan politics.
Gosar posted an anime video this month that showed him killing Ocasio-Cortez. He rejects the accusations he threatened and after initially removing the video from his Twitter account, Gosar retweeted it Wednesday night after the censorship.
It was the latest example of escalating violent rhetoric in Congress, 10 months after thousands of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the United States Capitol as lawmakers walked away. were preparing to certify his electoral defeat.
“What is so hard to say that is wrong?” Ocasio-Cortez called for debate before the vote. “Are we going to keep the promises we make to our children, that this is a place where we stand up for each other regardless of belief, that our basic human dignity matters?” ”
Gosar, a staunch Trump ally and diehard conservative, said: “There is no threat in the cartoon other than the threat immigration poses to our country,” he said, adding that he was not advocating violence against anyone.
The 62-year-old Arizona Republican called Trump supporters who assaulted the Capitol as “peaceful patriots,” voted against certifying Biden’s 2020 election victory in January, and backed the false claims of Trump that a stolen election.
Democrats said censorship was necessary because Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy refused to discipline Gosar. Censorship is a symbolic reprimand that carries no fine or other sanction.
Republican House leaders recommended but did not force their members to vote no on the motion.
SUPPORT FROM TWO REPUBLICS
The resolution received the support of two Republicans opposed to Trump: Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, both of whom sit on a House panel investigating the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill.
“It is really important for us to be very clear that violence has no place in our political discourse,” Cheney told reporters after the vote. “I don’t think it should be a party issue, partisan politics.”
During the debate, Democrats said no other workplace in the United States would allow one employee to post threatening videos of another.
McCarthy has repeatedly described the Democrats’ actions as “rules for you but not for me” in opposing the motion in the House.
“The speaker burns the House on her way out,” he said of Democrat Nancy Pelosi.
Threats of violence are increasingly common in the American political arena.
Some of the 13 House Republicans who voted to pass Biden’s $ 1,000 billion infrastructure bill said they had received death threats for their votes, and dozens of election officials at the State officials said they received threats from Trump supporters angry at his baseless claims that his November 2020 defeat was the result of fraud.
House Democrats this year removed the late Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee duties for inflammatory remarks that included support for violence against Democrats.
The last time a member of the US House of Representatives was censored was in 2010, when action was taken against then-Democratic Representative Charles Rangel after he was convicted of several ethics violations, including improper fundraising, inaccurate financial disclosure reports and federal income tax returns.
