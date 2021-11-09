US Holocaust Museum says China “may commit genocide” against Uyghurs
The US Holocaust Memorial Museum said in a report on Tuesday that China had stepped up its crimes against the Muslim Uyghur community in the northwestern Xinjiang region and was “gravely concerned” that the government “may to commit genocide “.
The report, “” To make us disappear slowly “: the assault of the Chinese government against the Uyghurs”, is based on an announcement made by the museum in March 2020 that there was a “reasonable basis” to believe that the Chinese government “had perpetrated the crimes against humanity of persecution and imprisonment” against Uyghurs.
Based on compiled evidence, the report released Tuesday found that there is now a “reasonable basis” to believe the crimes include “forced sterilization, sexual violence, slavery, torture and forcible transfer.”
In a statement, Tom Bernstein, chairman of the museum’s conscience committee, called on the Chinese government to stop crimes against Uyghurs and allow independent international observers to investigate.
“The Chinese government has done its best to prevent information about crimes against Uyghurs from emerging,” he said. “The information that has come out so far, including documentation from courageous Uyghur activists, is overwhelming. “
In a statement, Naomi Kikoler, director of the museum’s Simon-Skjodt Center for the Prevention of Genocide, said that “the Chinese government’s attack on the Uyghur community” described in the report was “alarming in its scale and severity.” .
“The damage inflicted on individuals, families and their Uyghur community has left deep physical and emotional scars,” she said. “The trauma of these atrocities will harm generations of Uyghurs. “
The report calls on the Chinese government to “immediately end the commission of mass atrocity crimes,” and lists specific next steps such as ending forced sterilization and forced abortion. But the Chinese government, who has denied over the years such crimes, is unlikely to be taken aback by the report or act on requests.
The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report on Tuesday. But the Chinese government had spoken out against such claims as late as October 21, when more than 40 countries, including the United States, criticized China’s crackdown on Uyghurs at a United Nations meeting. Chinese Ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun responded by saying the countries have made “baseless accusations against China.”
“No matter how many times it is repeated, lies are lies,” the ambassador said. “You are using human rights as a pretext for political maneuvering to provoke confrontation. In fact, you are the troublemaker and the greatest obstacle to international cooperation on human rights.
The museum concedes in its report that “it would be naive to expect the Chinese government to change course so dramatically without a concerted international effort.”
“After publicly declaring that China is committing genocide and crimes against humanity, the United States and like-minded governments must be at the center of efforts to pressure China to end his atrocities against the Uyghurs, ”the report says.
State Department spokesman Ned Price shared the museum’s report on Twitter on Tuesday, saying it reiterated “our call to the People’s Republic of China to end its crimes against Uyghurs and Uighurs. members of other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang. “
Uyghurs have long expressed resentment over China’s control over the Xinjiang region, saying they have been discriminated against, while a million or more people in internment camps were detained for a number of acts, including religious observance and violation of birth restrictions.
In an example cited in the report, a Uyghur woman recalled being beaten and raped while detained in Xinjiang in March 2018. The woman explained that she was raped by men who used iron bars and bars. electric batons, then being raped by three men together.
“I remember it very clearly,” she said in the report. “I cannot cry and I cannot die… my soul and my heart are dead.”
The United States has already spoken out against China’s treatment of Uyghurs. During the last full day of the Trump administration, then Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said China was committing genocide in a “Systematic attempt to destroy the Uyghurs”.
Under the Biden administration, in a annual report on human rights practices released in March, the United States condemned the Chinese government for what Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken called “genocide against the Uyghurs” and the crimes of “imprisonment, torture, forced sterilization and persecution.”
In its March 2020 announcement, the Museum accused the Chinese of forcibly assimilating the Uyghurs. Although this does not fall under the definition of genocide under the Genocide Convention, the museum said at the time: “Regardless of its legal classification, assimilation threatens the continued existence of cultural and religious practices. Uyghurs “.
