US Holocaust Museum says China “may commit genocide” against Uyghurs

The US Holocaust Memorial Museum said in a report on Tuesday that China had stepped up its crimes against the Muslim Uyghur community in the northwestern Xinjiang region and was “gravely concerned” that the government “may to commit genocide “.

The report, “” To make us disappear slowly “: the assault of the Chinese government against the Uyghurs”, is based on an announcement made by the museum in March 2020 that there was a “reasonable basis” to believe that the Chinese government “had perpetrated the crimes against humanity of persecution and imprisonment” against Uyghurs.

Based on compiled evidence, the report released Tuesday found that there is now a “reasonable basis” to believe the crimes include “forced sterilization, sexual violence, slavery, torture and forcible transfer.”

In a statement, Tom Bernstein, chairman of the museum’s conscience committee, called on the Chinese government to stop crimes against Uyghurs and allow independent international observers to investigate.