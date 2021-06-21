World
US hits encouraging milestones in virus deaths, shootings – Times of India
Covid-19 deaths in the United States fell below 300 per day for the first time since the early days of the disaster in March 2020, as the campaign to fire on Monday approached another hopeful milestone : 150 million Americans fully immunized.
Coronavirus was the third leading cause of death in the we in 2020, behind heart disease and cancer, according to the Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention. But now, as the epidemic loosens its grip, it has fallen on the list of the biggest killers.
CDC data suggests that more Americans die each day from accidents, chronic lower respiratory diseases, strokes or Alzheimer’s disease than from Covid-19.
The death toll in the United States stands at more than 600,000, while the global number is close to 3.9 million, although the actual numbers in both cases are considered to be significantly higher.
About 45% of the U.S. population has been fully immunized, according to the CDC. More than 53% of Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine. But U.S. demand for vaccines has collapsed, much to the disappointment of public health experts.
Dr Ana Diez Roux, dean of Drexel University’s school of public health, said the drop in infection and death rates is cause for celebration. But she warned the virus still had a chance to spread and mutate given low vaccination rates in some states, including Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Wyoming and Idaho.
“So far, it appears that the vaccines we have are effective against the variants that are circulating,” said Diez Roux. “But the more the virus passes from person to person, the more time it takes for the variants to develop, and some of them could be more dangerous.”
New cases stand at around 11,400 per day on average, up from more than a quarter of a million per day in early January. The average number of deaths per day has fallen to around 293, according to Johns Hopkins University, after peaking at over 3,400 in mid-January.
In New York, which suffered greatly in the spring of 2020, Governor Andrew Cuomo tweeted on Monday that the state had 10 new deaths. At the height of the outbreak in the state, nearly 800 people per day were dying from the coronavirus.
Some states are doing less well than others. Missouri leads the country in per capita Covid-19 cases and is fourth behind California, Florida and Texas in the number of new cases per day over the past week despite its significantly smaller population.
The drop will bring new waves of infection, but they will be less severe and more concentrated in places with low vaccination rates, said Amber D’Souza, professor of epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
“It all depends on what’s going on in the summer and what’s going on with the kids,” D’Souza said. “Anyone who is not vaccinated can be infected and transmit the virus. ”
Meanwhile, due to regulatory hurdles and other factors, the president Joe biden is expected to fall short of its commitment to share 80 million doses of the vaccine with the rest of the world by the end of June, officials said on Monday.
