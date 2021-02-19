US hits Belarusian officials with crackdown on travel bans

The US Secretary of State announces sanctions against 43 Belarusian nationals hours after the conviction of two journalists.

The United States on Thursday imposed travel restrictions on 43 Belarusian nationals identified as participating in President Alexander Lukashenko’s “crackdown” on protesters and journalists.

The US action was announced by Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement following the conviction Thursday of two journalists who broadcast live a huge demonstration in Minsk in November.

Katsiaryna Bakhvalava, 27, and Daria Chultsova, 23, both from Polish-funded Belsat TV channel, were sentenced to two years in prison for covering the protest.

The State Department also noted raids by Belarusian authorities on February 16 against Vyasna, an association of journalists, and independent union workers.

Blinken’s statement said the United States “remains alarmed by the Lukashenka regime’s continued violent crackdown on peaceful protesters, pro-democracy activists and journalists.”

Sanctions restricting travel to the United States apply to “senior justice officials, law enforcement officials and core personnel who have detained and abused peaceful protesters,” according to Blinken’s statement. .

In addition, judges and prosecutors involved in sentencing protesters and journalists, as well as university administrators who threatened students with participating in protests, have also been punished.

Over 33,000 people arrested in violent crackdown protests against Lukashenko’s reign following a contested election last August which his opponents said was rigged to extend his power, according to the Reuters news service.

The crackdown prompted Western countries to impose new sanctions on Minsk. Lukashenko refused to resign, backed by the support of Moscow, which sees Belarus as a buffer state against the European Union and NATO.

Previously, Washington had extended sanctions against Belarus, targeting four entities and 40 people for their roles in the contested presidential election and arrests of demonstrators.

The two journalists – Bakhvalava, who also bears the last name of Andreyeva, and Chultsova – were arrested in November after police broke down the door of a Minsk apartment where they were broadcasting a protest live in the Belarusian capital. .

Journalists Katsiaryna Andreyeva, right, and Daria Chultsova stand in a defendant’s cage in a courtroom in Minsk, Belarus, as the court sentenced the two female journalists to two years in prison for reporting a demonstration against the authoritarian president of the country [AP Photo]

Addressing the court before the verdict, Bakhvalava vowed to continue working to “build a Belarus that will not have political repression,” according to the Associated Press.

“I’m not begging. I demand acquittal for myself and my colleagues, ”she said, referring to other jailed journalists.

The two men were accused of “organizing actions grossly violating public order” – accusations they denied.

Meanwhile, a trial began on Wednesday in Belarus for a bank executive who aspired to challenge Lukashenko in last year’s election but was barred from running on criminal charges.

Viktor Babariko, 57, former head of Belgazprombank, Russian property, has been jailed since June for corruption and money laundering. He rejected the charges, saying they were aimed at preventing him from challenging Lukashenko.