US hit by record $ 1 billion natural disasters in 2020

A record 22 major natural disasters struck the United States in 2020, each causing at least $ 1 billion in damage, according to a new National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. analysis published Friday.

The total cost of these major hurricanes, wildfires and severe storms amounted to $ 95 billion in damage, making 2020 the country’s fourth costliest year in terms of disasters.

“We kind of sound like a broken record saying that every year is a historic year, but it’s true,” Adam Smith, an applied climatologist at NOAA’s National Environmental Information Centers who has told BuzzFeed News worked on analysis. “We have run out of adjectives to describe these extreme events.”

The increase in costs is in part due to people continuing to move and build in places that put their homes and businesses at risk of damage from fires, storms and floods. But man-made climate change is also to blame, leading to an increasing number of extreme disasters. The seasons of forest fires are lengthening. Hurricanes are getting wetter and wetter. And heavier rains across the United States is causing more inland flooding.

And in the latest sign of the worsening climate crisis, new data from the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change service shows 2020 tied 2016 as the hottest year on record worldwide. US scientists will publish their own analysis of last year’s temperatures next week.

“As we move forward in time, the fingerprints of climate change become more evident for some of these extreme events,” Smith said.