US health officials call for vaccination as Omicron spreads.

Senior federal health officials in the United States on Sunday urged unvaccinated Americans to get vaccinated and eligible adults to seek recalls, as the discovery of a new variant sparked a new wave of travel restrictions and alarmed scientists.

Appearing on several morning talk shows on Sunday, Dr Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, warned Americans that the emergence of Omicron and the uncertainty surrounding it is a reminder that the pandemic is far from being finished. Although the variant has not yet been detected in the United States, maintaining vigilance and protecting public health through vaccinations, indoor masking and distancing remain essential, he said. .

“I know, America, you are really tired of hearing these things, but the virus is not tired of us,” Dr. Collins said. “And he’s transfiguring himself.”

President Biden will provide an update on the United States’ response to the variant on Monday, the White House said in a statement Sunday evening after meeting with Dr Collins and Dr Anthony S. Fauci, the country’s foremost expert on the matter. infectious diseases.