US health officials call for vaccination as Omicron spreads.
Senior federal health officials in the United States on Sunday urged unvaccinated Americans to get vaccinated and eligible adults to seek recalls, as the discovery of a new variant sparked a new wave of travel restrictions and alarmed scientists.
Appearing on several morning talk shows on Sunday, Dr Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, warned Americans that the emergence of Omicron and the uncertainty surrounding it is a reminder that the pandemic is far from being finished. Although the variant has not yet been detected in the United States, maintaining vigilance and protecting public health through vaccinations, indoor masking and distancing remain essential, he said. .
“I know, America, you are really tired of hearing these things, but the virus is not tired of us,” Dr. Collins said. “And he’s transfiguring himself.”
President Biden will provide an update on the United States’ response to the variant on Monday, the White House said in a statement Sunday evening after meeting with Dr Collins and Dr Anthony S. Fauci, the country’s foremost expert on the matter. infectious diseases.
Much remains unknown about the Omicron variant, which has a disturbing number of mutations never seen before. He is not clear if it causes serious illness or is more transmissible than the previous variants. Questions also arise as to whether Omicron limits the effectiveness of the vaccine.
Still, Dr Collins stressed that inoculation remains the first line of defense, saying there are “good reasons” to believe, based on previous variants, that current vaccines will provide sufficient protection.
“Please Americans, if you’re one of those people waiting to see, this would be a great time to sign up, get your callback,” Dr. Collins said on Fox. “Or if you haven’t been vaccinated yet, go for it.”
He also highlighted other critical mitigation efforts, including masking indoors near unvaccinated individuals and maintaining social distancing, to slow the spread.
Dr Fauci delivered a similar message, sending out a “bugle call” for vaccinations and boosters. It is inevitable that the variant, which has already been detected in several countries, will surface in the United States, said Dr Fauci.
“The question is, will we be prepared for this? Dr Fauci said Sunday morning on ABC’s “This Week” show. “And the preparation that we have underway for what we are doing now with the Delta variant just needs to be stepped up.”
The discovery of the Omicron variant fueled widespread fear and alarm, and governments around the world have announced border closures travelers from South Africa and several neighboring countries.
