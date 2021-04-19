US health officials are reviewing “a handful” of new, unconfirmed reports after the J. & J vaccine was stopped, the CDC director said.

Federal health officials are investigating “a handful” of new, unconfirmed reports that have emerged after the Johnson & Johnson injections have been suspended across the country, to determine if it could be cases of a rare and serious blood clotting disorder that caused the hiatus, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday. It is not yet known if the vaccine was responsible for the few original cases.

“Right now we’re encouraged to see that it’s not an overwhelming number of cases, but we are watching and seeing what has happened,” Director Dr Rochelle Walensky told a conference. press release at the White House on the pandemic.

Federal health officials said last week they wanted vaccinees and medical providers to be aware of original cases and to report any serious adverse vaccine reaction incidents. Health officials have called for a hiatus after six women between the ages of 18 and 48 developed the blood clotting disorder about one to three weeks after the Johnson & Johnson injections. One died and last week a second was hospitalized in critical condition.

On Wednesday, two more cases were added to the list: a seventh woman and a man who participated in the Johnson & Johnson clinical trial. Seven of the eight recipients had blood clots in the brain. The bleeding disorder appeared to be associated with low levels of platelets, blood cells that usually prevent clotting. The cases have been reported either to the CDC database or directly to Johnson & Johnson.