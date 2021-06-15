US health officials announce year-long ban on dogs from over 100 countries due to rabies risk

Getty

Parents of pets who want to adopt or travel with a dog abroad may want to wait a bit before booking their trip.

Monday, US officials ad a one-year ban on the importation of dogs from more than 100 countries. The ban follows the alarming number of dogs bought overseas and arriving in the United States with fake rabies vaccination certificates over the past year.

Animal adoptions and hosting of pets increased in the United States in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemicbecause people had more time and interest in caring for a pet. The jump also caused an increase in dog imports and, subsequently, false rabies certificates, said Dr Emily Pieracci, a rabies expert with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. NPR.

In 2020, the CDC discovered more than 450 dogs coming to the United States with false rabies certificates, a 52% increase over the past two years, Pieracci added.

One possible explanation, she added, is the rush to adopt “pandemic puppies” last spring.

“It is possible that there is a correlation between empty shelters here resulting in increased demand to purchase puppies overseas,” Pieracci told NPR.

The ban, which includes 113 countries considered to be at high risk for rabies, will begin on July 14. Countries named in the ban include Kenya, Brazil, Russia, North Korea, and China. According to the Associated Press, many dogs that were refused entry to the United States due to false papers came from Russia, Ukraine and Colombia.

Rabies continues to be one of the deadliest diseases that can be transmitted between animals and humans, accounting for an estimated 59,000 deaths among people each year, Pieracci told NPR. Rabies, she added, is almost always fatal once a person shows symptoms.

“What we’re really trying to do is prevent the reintroduction of rabies into the United States from a source outside of the United States,” she added.

Several animal experts, including Douglas Kratt, president of the American Veterinary Medical Association, applauded the CDC’s decision.

“We want to make sure we’re bringing healthy dogs into the country – especially if they’re going to be pets,” Kratt, a Wisconsin veterinarian, told The Associated Press.

Others, however, have expressed concern that the ban could endanger healthy pets living abroad.

“While we understand the need to protect animals in the United States, we are concerned that this decision will penalize responsible animal owners who adopt animals rescued from other countries,” Meredith Ayan, executive director of SPCA International.

She continued, “It will also result in the surrender and euthanasia of a large number of otherwise healthy animals living abroad if they cannot make it to the United States to their adoptive owners. The United States already has strict rabies quarantine and vaccination procedures in place that have been shown to be very effective for many years in protecting animals against rabies in the United States and which we encourage the CDC to continue to do. respect. ”

The ban also applies to dogs that have lived or traveled abroad with their owners in high-risk countries in the past six months, according to the CDC’s announcement. US citizens returning home from one of these countries with their dogs, as well as those who have assistance dogs and must travel to prohibited countries, can apply for a special permit. However, permits for the adoption of pets or emotional support animals will not be issued.

Pieracci recommends that pet owners who have adopted or purchased a dog from abroad in the past year check their pet’s vaccinations.

“It is possible that if you bought a pandemic puppy and it came from overseas from a country at high risk for rabies, it may not have been properly vaccinated against rabies,” Pieracci said. at NPR. “You might want to get it checked out, or maybe just revaccinate your dog.”