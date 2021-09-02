World
US has wasted 15 million doses of Covid since March: report – Times of India
WASHINGTON: The United States has thrown away at least 15.1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine since March 1, according to a report by NBC News.
The figure is much higher than previously thought and likely still an undercoverage, as it is based on self-reported data from pharmacies, states and other vendors, NBC said, citing a response that he received a request for public data.
At least seven states are missing from the figures, along with major federal agencies.
The reasons for dose wastage vary and include cracked vials, vaccine dilution errors, freezer malfunctions, and more doses in a vial than those who want them, with a limited window of a few hours to use a vial one. once it is punctured.
The news comes as less developed countries struggle to vaccinate their populations due to supply constraints, the continent of Africa only 2.8% fully vaccinated, according to public data collected by Our world in the data.
The United States, by contrast, administered some 440 million doses and vaccinated 52% of its population – a figure that could have been much higher without the continued reluctance of much of the population to vaccinate.
More than a million Americans have received a third dose on the basis of weakened immunity, and the country plans to make third injections available to everyone eight months after their second, starting at the end of the month.
“It’s a question of fairness” Tim Dorana professor of health policy at York University told NBC. “You have a very wealthy country with good access to vaccines, mostly throwing away vaccines.”
The United States has pledged about 600 million doses to middle- and low-income countries, and had given 110 million in early August.
