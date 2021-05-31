US Freedom Riders remember the summer of change 60 years later

Sixty years ago, a group of young idealists embarked on the fight against segregation in the southern United States. Among them were Lewis Zuchman, 19, and Luvaghn Brown, 16, who became friends during the Freedom Rides campaign in the summer of 1961. Now in his seventies, neither is sure of the details.

“I was the youngest white freedom rider, and Luvaghn was the youngest black freedom rider,” Zuchman told Al Jazeera. “We met one way or another.”

Brown said the couple met in Jackson, Mississippi, but how they started talking – “we can’t figure this out,” he said with a laugh.

Luvaghn Brown, now 70, was the youngest black freedom rider at the age of 16 in 1961 [Simon Tate/Al Jazeera]

From May to November of the same year, more than 400 young activists – black and white – boarded interstate buses bound for cities in the southern United States. Their mission: to challenge the segregation that was still in force in transit stations in the South despite the Supreme Court ruling the year before that the practice was unconstitutional.

The reception they received was hostile. The Freedom Riders, as they became known, were often greeted with fury by whites in the South. There have been numerous incidents of mass violence in Alabama and Mississippi, often aided by local police forces. Even though they were fortunate enough to avoid a beating, many activists spent weeks in prison.

Zuchman vividly remembers this hatred after his arrest shortly after arriving in Jackson, Mississippi.

“I remember I was in chains, walking with other prisoners, and the judge, who sentenced me, saw me and spat on me. The judge! “Zuchman said.” So you started to realize how scary it was there. It wasn’t just any America we thought of.

He spent 40 days at the infamous Parchman State Penitentiary in Mississippi.

“I remember the guy who distributed the food in the morning, who was a tall white administrator with tattoos. And one day he said, “If it was up to me, I would poison every one of you FPs.” And believe me, for the next few days we were in a big rush to eat, ”Zuchman added.

He was far from his hometown of New York. Zuchman was inspired to join the movement by his longtime baseball hero, Jackie Robinson, the first black man to play in Major League Baseball. He saw Robinson on a TV show discussing the Freedom Rides and whether the campaign should end due to the violence.

“At the end of the show, (Robinson) said, with a tear streaming down his face, ‘Look, if these kids feel like it’s time for them to get up, who are we to tell them not to do it ?’ So I decided to volunteer to be a Freedom Rider the next day.

Many of those who took part in Freedom Rides were arrested and spent time in jail

“Determined to risk their lives”

The young people who volunteered for Freedom Rides were incredibly courageous, according to Raymond Arsenault, professor emeritus of southern history at the University of South Florida and author of the book Freedom Riders: 1961 And The Struggle for Racial Justice.

“Essentially they were challenging the Ku Klux Klan and other southern white supremacists to stop them,” Arsenault told Al Jazeera, “They were determined to risk their lives, to sit where they weren’t supposed to. sitting on the bus and going to the wrong toilet, sitting at the wrong meal counters in the terminals and forcing a confrontation.

The campaign also forced the administration of then-President John F Kennedy to examine racism in the United States at a time when it was more concerned with Cold War missiles than Mississippi.

A Freedom Rider bus caught fire in May 1961 when an incendiary bomb was thrown through a window near Anniston, Alabama. The bus, which was testing the segregation of bus stations in the south, had stopped because of a flat tire. Passengers escaped without serious injury [File: AP Photo]

When he first heard of the first Freedom Rides, Brown, 16, was not interested.

“A lot of them were talking about non-violence and all that. Frankly, I didn’t like it, “Brown told Al Jazeera,” I felt that in order to make a difference, you had to hurt people. That’s what I was then.

Growing up with Black in Jackson had made Brown an angry young man. He remembers how the murder of Emmett Till in 1955 right next to Money when he was 10 years old sowed fear in his community, as well as the realization that “whites could kill and kill anyone. shoot “.

Till, 14, black, was beaten and murdered by white men who believed he had spoken inappropriately to a white woman.

But as more and more rides came to Jackson, Brown began to change his mind.

“I thought it was just wonderful that people came from all over the place,” he said. “They explained what the freedom rides were. I said it was cool. We should do something.

Although Brown did not get on the buses, he became an integral part of the campaign in Jackson; defying segregation, organizing boycotts, spending time in prison and finding himself in what he called frightening situations.

“The Klan chased us one night with the help of the local police. And so we escaped by jumping off the roof of a building next to us, ”Brown recalls. “The Klan went up the stairs, they were at the front door. We almost got killed.

A white policeman standing next to a “white waiting room” sign posted outside the Greyhound bus terminal in McComb, Mississippi, November 2, 1961 [File: AP Photo]

‘I never thought we should stop’

Zuchman and Brown hung out in Jackson a lot that summer. And despite the enormous intimidation and initially indifferent American public opinion, the two were determined to continue.

“Did I think we would make a difference? I didn’t know either of them, “Zuchman said,” But it was in my blood. I wouldn’t let people treat me that way.

“I always thought we were right. And I thought we could make a difference by appealing to America’s conscience, ”Brown said. “I never thought we should stop.”

Despite the risks, the Freedom Rides kept coming and eventually public opinion began to turn. And as word of their mistreatment spread, it forced the hand of the Kennedy administration, according to Arsenault.

“Kennedy was on his way to his first summit meeting in Vienna with Nikita Khrushchev and he was embarrassed in the headlines about it,” Arsenault said. “People who can’t even sit in the front of the bus in the so-called free land.”

The US federal government finally acted to ban segregation on the interstate bus system in November 1961, and Kennedy’s embrace of civil rights causes went beyond Cold War realpolitik.

“There is no way in the world that John Kennedy ever got to the point he did in June 1963, arguing for a full-scale civil rights bill without the Freedom Riders,” Arsenault said. .

Lewis Zuchman, 79, still works to improve the lives of communities of color [Simon Tate/Al Jazeera]

“Attitude has a lot to do with what changes”

As for Zuchman and Brown, they still share their experiences, appearing together at events in prisons and schools, and before a new generation grappling with their own civil rights issues. So what advice do they have for activists today?

Brown, 76, acknowledges the desire of some young activists to use some of the more drastic methods of his own youth, but these days he’s advocating a softer approach.

“It can be as easy as putting your arm around someone. It can be a revolutionary act, depending on where you are, depending on what they are doing to that person, ”Brown said. “So we try to make young people understand that attitude has a lot to do with what changes.”

At 79, Zuchman still works to improve the lives of communities of color, as the executive director of Scan Harbor, a nonprofit that supports underprivileged children in New York City. But he hesitates to overestimate the success of Freedom Rides.

Martin Luther King Jr shaking hands with Paul Dietrich just before a Freedom Riders bus left Montgomery, Alabama, May 24, 1961 [File: AP Photo]

“On our 50th anniversary, people would say to me, ‘Aren’t you proud of what has been accomplished?’ And I said, ‘No.’ We have had some cosmetic success. But I’ve been working downtown ever since and I’ve only seen things get worse for young African Americans and Latinos, ”he explained.

But he concedes a victory: “I think the special thing is that he brought together young people – white, African-American, men, women – across America. It was a unique moment when we came together as a country.

Arsenault, however, says the effect of Freedom Rides has been enormous.

“It not only revolutionized the civil rights movement, but it changed the whole tenor of citizen politics in the 1960s,” he said.