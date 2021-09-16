US Federal Reserve revises ethics rules after trade revelations

The US Federal Reserve is reviewing ethics policies that govern financial holdings and the activities of its senior officials following recent revelations that two regional Fed chairmen have engaged in trade intensive last year.

Robert Kaplan, chairman of the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank, traded millions of dollars in shares in companies such as Apple, Amazon and Google in 2020, while Eric Rosengren, chairman of the Boston Fed, traded stocks and real estate investment trusts, according to financial disclosure forms. The two pledged last week to divest the holdings after they were reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Comments made by regional Fed chairmen can shake up the markets and they have a role to play in the Fed’s interest rate policies. These senior officials often have exclusive access to discussions on upcoming policy changes that could benefit or harm certain economic sectors, although they are prohibited from negotiating on this knowledge and cannot negotiate in the lead-up to meetings. from the Fed.

Kaplan and Rosengren said last week that their transactions were allowed under the ethics rules of the Fed. But they also said they would sell their holdings at the end of this month and put the money into index funds, which track a wide range of stocks, or cash.

Yet the transactions took place last year when the Fed took extraordinary steps to support the U.S. economy and stabilize financial markets during the pandemic. The central bank reduced its benchmark short-term interest rate to zero in March 2020 and has since bought trillions of dollars in treasury securities and mortgage-backed bonds to keep interest rates down long-term.

One of the effects of these policies has been to make stocks a more attractive investment compared to bonds, which offer very little return when interest rates are low. The Fed has been criticized for worsening wealth inequality by increasing the value of equity portfolios.

The Fed’s purchase of mortgage-backed bonds, issued by mortgage buyers such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, has been criticized by other regional bank presidents for contributing to the rise in mortgage prices. dwellings in the past year. One investment Rosengren made was in the Annaly Capital Management real estate investment trust, which also bought these same securities.

In a statement prepared Thursday, the Fed said President Jerome Powell called late last week for a “fresh and comprehensive review of the ethics rules regarding financial holdings and activities authorized by senior Fed officials.” .

The statement came after letters were sent Wednesday by Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, to the Fed’s 12 regional banks, urging them to ban stock ownership by senior officials.

“Controversy over asset trading by senior Fed staff shows why there is a need to ban the ownership and trading of individual stocks by senior officials who are supposed to serve the public interest,” the letter reads. by Warren.

Warren introduced legislation that would ban stock ownership by members of Congress, Cabinet secretaries and other senior officials.

As part of the complex structure of the Fed, the 12 regional banks are licensed as private organizations but are overseen by the board of directors of the Federal Reserve in Washington, known as the Board of Governors. Regional banks have their own codes of conduct, although they are largely identical to the rules that govern the Fed’s board of directors.

The Governing Council follows the same investment and trading rules as other government agencies, but also follows additional rules “more stringent than those that apply to Congress and other agencies,” the Fed said Thursday .

Fed officials, for example, cannot invest in banks, many of which are overseen by the Fed. They are also prohibited from trading for a period of approximately 10 days prior to each Fed meeting and are not expected to hold a security for less than 30 days.

Kaplan worked for 23 years at Goldman Sachs before joining Harvard Business School in 2006. He then became chairman of the Dallas Fed in September 2015. Government disclosure forms allow officials to provide their holdings in ranges, from so precise values ​​are not available.

But by the end of 2020, Kaplan owned at least $ 1 million from 24 different stocks and funds, including Apple, Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba, Boeing, Chevron, Facebook, and Johnson & Johnson. He also owned a stake in the Kansas City Royals baseball team worth at least $ 1 million.

Rosengren began working at the Boston Fed as an economist in the research department in 1985 and has been its chairman since 2007. His holdings at the end of last year were much smaller than those of Kaplan, but include shares of Chevron, Pfizer, Phillips 66, and several real stocks. real estate investment trusts.