US FDA Approves Pfizer and Moderna Vaccine Recalls for All Adults

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must now agree to make boosters available to anyone over the age of 18.

U.S. regulators have approved COVID-19 booster injections for all adults, leaving only one regulatory hurdle before additional injections can be administered across the country.

Pfizer and Moderna announced Friday that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given its approval, which extends a previous approval to the elderly and those at high risk.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) must now agree to extend the Pfizer and Moderna boosters even to healthy young adults. Its science advisers were due to debate later on Friday.

The FDA’s decision comes after at least 10 states have already started offering boosters to all adults.

If the CDC approves, that will greatly simplify what had been a confusing eligibility list for boosters. This would allow anyone 18 years of age or older to choose the booster from either company six months after their last dose of vaccine.

Regulators previously had approved doses of so-called “mix-and-match” vaccines.

President Joe Biden’s administration hopes to make the boosters widely available ahead of the holiday season and the rally and accompanying trips.

About 70 percent of American adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine and about 59 percent are fully immunized.

The Biden administration and several states and major cities have moved to require vaccinations for public employees, which has at times led to deadlocks with influential unions.

Biden also sought to require companies with more than 100 employees demanding vaccinations under an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) rule, though a federal judge blocked the decision last week.

Meanwhile, the government launched a nationwide campaign on November 8 to immunize children between the ages of five and 11.

The White House coronavirus coordinator said Wednesday that 10% of eligible children had received their first dose.

More than 768,000 people in the United States have died from the coronavirus according to Johns Hopkins University and although relatively small, cases have seen a gradual increase as the United States enters its colder months.