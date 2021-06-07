World
US FDA approves Biogen Alzheimer drug – Times of India
US regulators approved on Monday Biogen Inc aportanumab as the first treatment to treat an underlying cause of Alzheimer’sdespite the controversy over mixed results from clinical trials for the drug.
Aducanumab is one of a long list of drugs designed to remove sticky deposits of a protein called beta-amyloid from the brains of patients in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease to avoid its ravages, including loss of memory and the ability to take care of oneself.
Biogen’s drug had been hailed by patient advocates and some neurologists for an effective option for patients with the deadly disease, but other doctors said clinical trial results were inconsistent and evidence additional were needed.
Aducanumab has been studied in patients with early disease who test positive for a component of amyloid plaques in the brain. Some patients in the trial presented with potentially dangerous brain swelling.
Biogen has estimated that about 1.5 million Americans would be eligible for treatment with aducanumab, which is given as a monthly infusion, raising concerns about the costs to the healthcare system.
