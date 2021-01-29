US extends temporary residence for thousands of Syria

WASHINGTON (AP) – The United States on Friday extended temporary legal residence status for nearly 7,000 people from Syria due to the country’s civil war.

Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary David Pekoske said on Friday that temporary protected status would be extended for 18 months. It was due to expire on March 31.

Temporary status allows foreign citizens to stay in the United States if they do not have another form of legal residence and come from a country that meets certain criteria that make return unsafe.

The renewal order covers Syrian citizens and people with no other nationality who last resided there. It also allows approximately 1,800 additional new applicants to join the program.

Pekoske said Syria continues to meet these criteria due to the civil war. He cited factors that include the deliberate targeting of civilians, the use of chemical weapons and the scarcity of food and water.

The Trump administration had sought to end the TPS for several countries, including Haiti, El Salvador and Nicaragua, but extended it to the Syrians.