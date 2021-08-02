US expands Afghan refugee program amid escalating violence

The State Department has said it will expand refugee admissions eligibility beyond the roughly 20,000 applicants.

The Biden administration has stepped up efforts to welcome more Afghan citizens at risk as the Taliban offensive intensifies ahead of the US military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan at the end of the month.

The State Department said Monday it was expanding the number of eligible Afghans to refugee status in the United States include current and former employees of US-based news agencies, US-based aid and development agencies, and other relief groups that receive US funding.

Current and former employees of the US government and the NATO military operation who do not meet the criteria for a program dedicated to such workers are also covered.

The State Department said the move would mean that “several thousand” Afghans and their immediate families will now have the option of being permanently resettled in the United States as refugees.

It did not offer a more precise number of those who might be eligible for the program.

“The United States’ goal remains a peaceful and secure Afghanistan,” he said in a statement.

“However, in light of increased levels of Taliban violence, the US government is working to offer some Afghans, including those who have worked with the US, the opportunity to resettle refugees in the US. “

The creation of a “Priority 2” category for Afghans under the US Refugee Admission Program is intended for Afghans and their immediate families who “may be at risk due to their affiliation with the United States” but are not able to get a special immigrant visa because they did. did not work directly for the US government or did not hold government positions long enough.

To qualify for the Priority 2 category, Afghans must be nominated by a U.S. government agency or by the longest-serving U.S. citizen of a U.S.-based media outlet or non-government organization.

The first group of Afghan Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) applicants – most of whom served as translators or did other work for US troops or diplomats – who passed security checks arrived in the States – United Friday.

This group of 221 people is among the 2,500 people who will be brought to the United States in the coming days.

Another 4,000 SIV candidates, along with their families, who have yet to pass security are expected to be resettled in third countries before the end of the US withdrawal. About 20,000 Afghans have expressed interest in the program.

President Joe Biden ordered the withdrawal of the remaining US troops by the end of the month, ending the longest war in US history.

As the Taliban go on the offensive, the Biden administration acknowledges fears for the stability of the internationally backed government.

But he insists that the United States has done all it can and fulfilled its priority mission of eliminating the Al Qaeda fighters who carried out the attacks of September 11, 2001.