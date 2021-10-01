US, Europe Announce New Trade Cooperation, But Disputes Persist

WASHINGTON – The United States and the European Union took a step this week towards a closer alliance by announcing a new partnership for trade and technology, but tensions over various strategic and economic issues still linger in the background.

The creation of the Trade and Technology Council, which aims to establish a united front on sophisticated business practices and technology, is an important test of whether President Biden can deliver on his promise to ease the transatlantic tensions that have mounted. soaring under President Donald J. Trump. The Biden administration has long described Europe as a natural partner in a broader economic and political confrontation with China, and it has criticized the Trump administration for choosing trade fights that alienated European governments.

But while officials on both sides say transatlantic relations are improving, the US-EU reset has been more difficult than expected.

The inaugural meeting of the Trade and Technology Council in Pittsburgh this week was nearly scuttled after the Biden administration said it would share advanced submarine technology with Australia, a agreement that enraged the French government.