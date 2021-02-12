US, Europe accuse Russia of blocking Ukraine war solutions

The American diplomat leads the prosecution by urging Moscow to “immediately cease its aggression” in eastern Ukraine, the occupation of Crimea.

The United States and Europe on Thursday accused Russia of blocking any solution to the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

The remarks were made during a UN Security Council videoconference convened by Moscow to mark the sixth anniversary of the so-called Minsk II accords, agreed in February 2015 to end the war in the Donbass region. .

“Russia must immediately cease its aggression in eastern Ukraine and end its occupation of Crimea,” said US diplomat Rodney Hunter.

“We call on Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine, to stop supporting its proxies and other armed groups and to implement all the commitments it made under the Minsk accords.”

A joint statement condemning the continued instability in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions was issued by European members of the Security Council, as well as by Germany, which, along with France, co-sponsored the Minsk accords between Moscow and Kiev.

“By using force against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, Russia is clearly violating basic principles of international law,” the statement said.

“We reiterate our call on the Russian Federation to immediately stop fueling the conflict by providing financial and military support to the armed formations it supports, and we remain deeply concerned about the presence of Russian military equipment and personnel in the areas not controlled by the government. Ukraine.”

Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia rejected the Western condemnation and accused Ukraine of failing to implement the measures of the Minsk Accord, with the support of French and German “protectors”.

He also accused Kiev of “total indifference” to the inhabitants of Donbass, adding that Germany and France had become “accomplices in crimes” against the inhabitants of the region.

“Those who only support part of the Ukrainian national conflict and play with its sickly fantasies of ‘Russian aggression’ despite the facts cannot call themselves mediators,” Nebenzia said, quoting Russian news agency TASS. .

“The recent disastrous visit by European foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to Moscow has triggered a crisis in Russia-EU relations which could end up being to the advantage of Ukraine,” @GoncharenkoUa written. https://t.co/fyZwZhztpD – Atlantic Council (@AtlanticCouncil) February 12, 2021

“ Moscow’s shortcomings ”

His German counterpart Christoph Heusgen, who participated in the Minsk negotiations under Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government, said the Russian ambassador did not mention Moscow’s shortcomings in withdrawing heavy weapons under the agreements.

“Until today, Russian heavy weapons have not been withdrawn from the command and control line in violation of the Minsk accords,” Heusgen said.

Without access to the border between Ukraine and Russia, an area beyond Kiev’s control, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) monitoring mission in the region “cannot do its job.” work, ”Heusgen added.

“Therefore, Russia can, day after day, send soldiers and weapons to Luhansk and Donetsk,” he said.

The Ambassador of France to the UN, Nicolas de Rivière, described Russia’s statements against France and Germany as “unfounded”.

Russia accused Ukraine of ‘complete indifference’ to residents of Donbass region [File: Aleksey Filippov/AFP]

Rosemary DiCarlo, Assistant Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, said that until a lasting political solution is found, the situation on the ground will remain “fragile”.

“The risk of backtracking is real if the negotiations end in an impasse,” she said.

“We are deeply concerned about the increase in security incidents at several hotspots along the contact line in recent months. This dangerous trend must be quickly reversed. “

Ukraine has been fighting Russian-backed separatists in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of the Donbass since 2014 after Moscow annexed the Crimean peninsula.

Since then, more than 13,000 people have died and nearly 1.5 million have been displaced.

Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Russia of sending troops and weapons to support the separatists, Moscow says denies.