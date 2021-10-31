US, EU agree on steel tariffs to fight climate change

G20 officials have said cleaner steel and aluminum production is needed to tackle the climate crisis.

US President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have agreed to crack down on “dirty steel” and lift tariffs in a bid to cut carbon emissions and repair transatlantic relations.

In a joint appearance during the G20 summit in Rome US and EU officials on Sunday said the deal represented a “new era.”

“By harnessing our diplomatic and economic power, we can reject the misconception that we cannot grow our economy and support American workers while fighting the climate crisis,” Biden said.

The US president said the deal would not only avoid punitive tariffs put in place by former President Donald Trump, but lead to “cleaner” steel, lower inflation and much-needed improvements in chains. booming global supply.

Von der Leyen said the deal was “a big step forward towards climate neutrality” and a sign of a renewed agenda with the United States.

“This marks an important step in a renewed partnership between the EU and the United States,” said von der Leyen. “We have restored trust and communication.

The two major economies pledged to work together “to achieve decarbonization of the global steel and aluminum industries in the fight against climate change,” the European Commission said in a statement.

The manufacture of steel and aluminum is among the largest emitters of carbon in the world.

Under the terms of the agreement, “dirty steel” made in China will be banned from entering the US and European markets. China’s lack of environmental standards is part of what drives its costs down and is a major contributor to climate change.

Any like-minded economy can participate, officials said.

The deal also includes a partial lifting of tariffs that had poisoned trade ties between Washington and Brussels since they were declared by the Trump administration.

Section 232 tariffs, as they are known, will not be removed entirely, but a certain amount of European steel and aluminum will be allowed to enter the United States duty-free. In return for Europe dropping its retaliatory tariffs, the United States will also ensure that “all steel entering the United States via Europe is produced entirely in Europe.”

The Trump administration imposed taxes on EU steel and aluminum in 2018, claiming that foreign products made by US allies pose a threat to US national security.

European states and other allies responded by imposing counter-tariffs on American goods, including motorcycles, bourbon, peanut butter, jeans and hundreds of other items.

The host of the summit, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, said he was “very satisfied” with the tariff agreement. The decision “confirms the ongoing strengthening of already close transatlantic relations and the gradual overcoming of the protectionism of recent years,” he said in a statement.