US equity futures are stable ahead of Fed meeting

U.S. equity futures were flat on Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve’s last monetary policy meeting. The break comes a day after the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 set new records

Futures contracts on the S&P 500 remained stable. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 added less than 0.1%. Average futures contracts on the Dow Jones Industrial fell about 16 points.

There were very few notable pre-market artists. Some reopening games, such as Boeing and the cruise lines, traded slightly higher on Tuesday.

On the data front, the final demand index for producer prices rose 6.6% for the 12 months ended May, the largest increase since 12-month data was first calculated in November 2010.

On a monthly basis, the producer price index for final demand rose 0.8%, ahead of the Dow Jones estimate of 0.6%. Producer prices measure the prices paid to producers as opposed to prices at the consumer level.

Meanwhile, May’s retail data fell 1.3%, compared to an expectation of a 0.7% drop by economists polled by Dow Jones.

At Monday, the S&P 500 gained 0.2% to close at a new high of 4,255.15. The Dow Jones, however, fell 85 points.

The Nasdaq Composite was the relative outperformer, gaining 0.8% to close at a record high of 14,174.14. Investors are turning to growth stocks again as bond yields continue to decline. The 10-year Treasury rate hit a three-month low last Friday and hovered around 1.5% on Monday. Yields fell further on Tuesday.

Bitcoin rose to $ 40,000 on Monday after Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Sunday the company would take over bitcoin transactions once it has confirmed that there is reasonable use of clean energy by miners.

The Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting kicks off Tuesday, and it’s a focal point for markets this week. The central bank should not take any action. However, comments on interest rates, inflation and the economy could lead to market movements.

Traders will listen carefully to comments on inflation and the Fed’s possible debt reduction plans.

Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones told CNBC on Monday that the Fed meeting could be the most important in President Jerome Powell’s career. Tudor Jones also warned that Powell could trigger massive sell off of risky assets if he’s not doing a good job of signaling a decrease in the Fed’s monthly asset purchases.