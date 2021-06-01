US envoy visits Turkey to provide aid to Syrians

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – The US Ambassador to the United Nations visited Turkey on Tuesday evening to ensure humanitarian aid can be delivered to Syria across borders, a program that Russia has sternly limited in recent years while insisting that the Syrian government must control all aid. to millions of people in need.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield’s visit comes ahead of the July 10 expiration of the UN Security Council’s mandate for humanitarian aid deliveries, now reduced from four initial international crossings to a single border crossing of Turkey in rebel-held northwestern Syria at the insistence of Russia, Syria’s closest ally.

The trip also precedes US President Joe Biden’s first meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels on June 14.

Relations between Ankara and Washington, which once saw themselves as strategic partners, have steadily deteriorated in recent years due to differences over Syria, Turkey’s cooperation with Russia, and Turkish naval interventions in the eastern Mediterranean, which US officials have called it unsettling.

Erdogan toned down his anti-Western and anti-American rhetoric in an apparent effort to restore difficult relations with his NATO allies, but the Turkish leader met Biden’s silence until they spoke on April 23 and accept this month’s meeting. In comparison, he spoke to President Donald Trump just days after the 2016 election.

The US mission to the United Nations said in an announcement Tuesday that Thomas-Greenfield would meet with senior Turkish officials during the Wednesday-Friday visit “to discuss opportunities to strengthen US-Turkish relations, to work with our ally of the NATO to address global challenges (and) improve cooperation on Syria.

A senior mission official called it “a moment of intense engagement with senior Turkish officials,” pointing to Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman’s visit last week ahead of the Biden-Erdogan meeting. But the official, who was not authorized to speak publicly, declined to say whether Thomas-Greenfield would meet with the Turkish president.

“Turkey is a vital NATO ally, and we have a strategic relationship that covers a wide range of issues and concerns, including global and regional security issues, of course, economic issues related to democracy and human rights, “the official said, saying the United States expects all of these issues to be discussed at the Thomas-Greenfield meetings.

The mission said talks on Syria would include dealing with the refugee crisis – Turkey hosts nearly 4 million Syrian refugees – and recognizing Turkey’s “crucial role in facilitating cross-border assistance.”

Thomas-Greenfield plans to travel to the Turkish-Syrian border to meet with a group of refugees, and she will also meet with humanitarian organizations and United Nations agencies working to help millions of people in Syria, the mission said.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told the Security Council last week that it was “a tragic irony” that ordinary Syrians face “immense and increasing humanitarian suffering” in this regard. period of relative calm in the conflict of more than 10 years. He also deplored the blockage of the political process, including the failure to draft a new Syrian constitution.

Last July, Russia won a victory for Syria by forcing the Security Council to limit humanitarian aid deliveries to a single crossing point, from Turkey northwest of Idlib to Bab al-Hawa.

The United States and many other countries had advocated for the restoration of the Al-Yaroubiya crossing point from Iraq in the northeast, which was closed in January 2020. It was a main point. delivery of health and medical supplies, particularly needed during the COVID-19 pandemic. But Russia argued that aid should be channeled from Syria across conflict lines and threatened to veto more than one crossing point.

The US mission said Thomas-Greenfield “will focus on the urgent need for additional crossings and increased international assistance, as there is no viable alternative to alleviating the vast needs of vulnerable populations in the northern Syria – needs that have only been exacerbated by COVID. -19 pandemic.

Estonian Ambassador to the UN Sven Jurgenson, who assumed the presidency of the council on Tuesday, told a press conference that Russia was already in trouble.

“Talks are already starting,” he said. “At one of the last meetings we heard that one of the members was planning to make things difficult again, as they usually do.”

Jurgenson said past negotiations have shown that “at the very end of the day they give in, but they want to cut something.”

UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock told the Security Council last week that delivering aid across conflict lines cannot replace cross-border deliveries and called the cross-border operation Bab al-Hawa from “lifeline”.

If not reauthorized, he warned, food deliveries for 1.4 million people each month, millions of medical treatments, nutrition for tens of thousands of children and mothers and school supplies for tens of thousands of students will cease.