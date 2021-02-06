US ends agreements to return asylum seekers to Central America

Rights groups have long denounced deals allowing the Trump administration to deport asylum seekers at the U.S. border.

The United States has decided to end agreements with three Central American countries under which the administration of former President Donald Trump intended to return migrants and asylum seekers who arrived in the US border.

In one declaration On Saturday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said President Joe Biden’s administration was suspending agreements with the governments of Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, with immediate effect.

Transfers under the US-Guatemala deal were suspended in mid-March last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic after rights groups said hundreds of people were returned, while the agreements with El Salvador and Honduras had never been implemented.

The agreements, also known as safe third country agreements, will be terminated according to the notice period stipulated in each of them, Blinken’s statement said.

We will deliver @POTUSthe vision of safe, orderly and humane regional migration. As we suspend and terminate cooperation agreements on asylum with the governments of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, we will take concrete steps towards greater partnership and collaboration. – Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 6, 2021

“In keeping with the President’s vision, we have informed the Governments of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras that the United States is taking this step as efforts to establish a cooperative and mutually respectful approach to migration management in the region are starting, ”he said. .

Since taking office on Jan.20, Biden has pursued several executive actions to overturn some of Trump’s most sweeping and divisive policies, particularly when it comes to immigration.

It sign The February 2 executive decrees dealt with family separation at the U.S.-Mexico border and ordered a review of a policy requiring asylum seekers to remain in Mexico while their U.S. immigration applications were processed.

Biden said his efforts are aimed at “undoing the moral and national shame of the previous administration which literally and not figuratively tore children from the arms of their families.”

Changes welcome

The policy change has been welcomed by immigration advocates in the United States, who for years have decried Trump’s sweeping immigration policies as worsening human rights violations and the risks faced. thousands of asylum seekers.

The orders came just weeks after thousands of mostly Honduran asylum seekers were blocked by Guatemalan security forces and returned home attempting to reach Mexico and the United States.

Caravans of migrants have left Central America in recent years amid growing poverty, political instability and violence in their countries of origin. Many participants in the most recent caravan said The devastating hurricanes and the COVID-19 pandemic pushed them to leave.

In his statement on Saturday, Blinken stressed that the suspension of the agreements with Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala “does not mean that the US border is open.”

“As we commit to expanding legal avenues of protection and opportunity here and in the region, the United States is a country with borders and laws that must be enforced,” he said.

A day earlier, the Guatemalan government praised the Biden administration’s decision to end the deal, as well as its “commitment to our country and the region,” the AP news agency reported.

Human Rights Watch previously denounced the agreement between the United States and Guatemala, affirming that asylum seekers did not have access to effective protection in Guatemala.

“As a result, they are effectively forced to abandon their asylum claims, and some who have a well-founded fear of persecution appear to return to their countries of origin where they run a real risk of suffering serious harm,” said the advocacy group.

The United States transferred 939 Honduran and Salvadoran asylum seekers – mostly women and children – to Guatemala as part of the deal between late November 2019 and mid-March 2020, HRW reported. Of these, around 2% applied for asylum in Guatemala.