US Embassy Says Belarus “Forces Closure” of Humanitarian Arm

In a statement, the embassy said authorities had informed it of “new measures” that would force the closure of its public diplomacy wing and the Minsk offices of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Civil society and aid programs, the embassy said, “have benefited Belarusians since the 1990s.”

“More than 36,000 orphans and vulnerable people” have received USAID assistance in Belarus since 2006, the diplomatic mission said.

The embassy’s cultural and educational programs have enabled more than 5,000 Belarusians to “pursue their academic and professional development in the United States,” he said.

More recently, the programs allocated funds to “provide key relief from COVID-19 when Belarusian authorities rejected the pandemic,” the statement said.

Washington’s special envoy for Belarus Julie Fisher said on Twitter that the United States “will not be dissuaded from our commitment to strengthen fundamental freedoms in Belarus”.

“Our efforts to support health, education and economic improvement in Belarus will continue,” she said.

In power since 1994, Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko repressed on civil society groups and organizations with ties to the West since unprecedented protests erupted against his disputed re-election last year.

The opposition maintains that Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya was the real winner of this presidential election. She was forced to leave Belarus after mass protests against the contested vote erupted last year and is currently living in neighboring Lithuania.

Tsikhanouskaya said on Friday that she was “grateful” to American organizations “for the years of developing Belarusian-American friendship.”

“They will return to [a] new Belarus. I ask them to continue [their] working for Belarusians – we see and appreciate this constant support, ”she said on Twitter.

In August, the anniversary of the election, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order extending sanctions against Belarus, targeting scores of officials, business leaders and businesses. The action was coordinated with the UK and Canada, with Biden citing “electoral fraud, followed by a brutal crackdown to quell dissent” perpetrated by Lukashenko.

Sanctions also targeted the Belarusian National Olympic Committee after Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya was targeted by the body for criticizing her coaches during the Tokyo Olympics. Tsimanouskaya has since applied for refugee status in Poland.