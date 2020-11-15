US election, Boris Johnson, Nagorno-Karabakh: your Monday briefing
We cover the last of the american election, The quarantine of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and a turning point in Nagorno-Karabakh.
More than a week later Joe Biden was declared the winner in the US presidential election, Mr. Trump continues to block the transition of his successor, by retaining intelligence briefings and critical access to coronavirus task force and other parts of the vast government apparatus that Mr. Biden will soon oversee.
A tweet from the president on Sunday morning appeared to acknowledge Mr. Biden’s victory, but Mr. Trump quickly backed down, claiming in another post that “WE WILL WIN!” He still maintains, without proof, that the election was rigged.
Biden looks ahead: With the presidential election largely in retrospect, Mr Biden and his team began choreograph the political stages they could host a government no longer under Mr. Trump’s leadership.
A divided nation: Democrats and Republicans may be the most promising electoral landscape in a generation, with the traditional strongholds of both sides increasingly under siege.
The president against the media: Echoing concerns similar to those expressed by Mr Trump, French President Emanuel Macron accused the English-speaking media to “legitimize” violence and demonstrate a lack of shared values.
A turning point after weeks of war in Nagorno-Karabakh
A deal brokered by Russia ended weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh, leaving Armenians must pack their homes in retirement while Azerbaijanis plan a joyous return to long-lost lands.
For Armenians forced to flee, the result is a tragedy. Many appeared determined to make relocating the area as difficult as possible, burning down homes, destroying infrastructure, and dismantling restaurants and gas stations. In Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, hooded policemen arrested dozens of protesters who accused Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of treason for joining the peace deal.
For at least the next five years, nearly 2,000 Russian forces will patrol the line between areas under Azerbaijani and Armenian control, under an agreement that Russian influence reaffirmed in the former Soviet South Caucasus.
In numbers: Since September 27, at least 2,317 Armenian soldiers have died in the conflict. Azerbaijan has not published a balance sheet.
Quote: “How can I burn this?” 53-year-old Armenian Ashot Khanesyan said, referring to the house he had built and was about to desert in the town of Kelbajar. He said his neighbors urged him to destroy the house but “my conscience will not allow me.”
Prime Minister Boris Johnson in quarantine
Seven months after battling a serious case of Covid-19, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Sunday he would quarantine after coming into contact with a lawmaker recognized subsequently infected.
Separately, Mr Johnson is operating as usual, officials said. “He will continue to work from Downing Street, including leading the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic,” the statement from his office said.
Experts say it’s still too early to know how long immunity to the coronavirus lasts, but reinfection with the virus is considered very rare for at least several months after the first illness. Mr Johnson’s office said in a statement he was feeling well and showing no symptoms.
here are the latest updates and Plans of the pandemic.
In other developments:
-
Mexico exceeded a total of one million cases of coronavirus, the 11th country to do so.
-
Israel is committed to buy enough Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to vaccinate four million of its nine million citizens. Authorities in the impoverished Gaza Strip on Sunday announced more than 400 new infections, the highest total in a day since the start of the pandemic.
-
To survive the pandemic, the famous tailors of Savile Row in London have modifications adopted including digital equipment, ready-to-wear lines and even a robot brigade.
If you have 6 minutes, it’s worth it
How a human rights heroine lost her global stature
Daw Aung San Suu Kyi’s party won a landslide in Myanmar’s recent elections, organizing five more years in which she will share power with the military that has ruled the country for nearly 50 years. Above, supporters celebrating in Yangon on November 9.
She remains popular at home, but it’s hard to think of another human rights hero whose global prestige has diminished so rapidly. Our reporter watched his passage from democracy icon to the defender of a soldier accused of genocide.
Here is what else is happening
Belarus: Despite months of mass protests, President Aleksandr Lukashenko was able to cling to power thanks to a combination of harsh police tactics, empty promises of reform and the insidious internal security agency that uses its old Soviet name, the KGB
Free exchange: China and 14 other countries, including Japan and New Zealand, have signed one of the largest regional free trade agreements in the world, covering 2.2 billion people.
John Paul II, reconsidered: The former pope was rushed for canonization immediately after his death. But a tarnished legacy in dealing with church sex abuse scandals left critics wondering if it was too quick.
Launch of Space X: A rocket took off from Florida with a capsule carrying four astronauts – three from NASA and one from JAXA, the Japanese space agency – to the International Space Station. After a journey of approximately 27.5 hours in orbit, the astronauts will begin a six-month stay.
Instantaneous: Above, people from Ethiopia’s Tigray region wait to register at a UN refugee center in Hamdayet, Sudan on Saturday. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s two-year feud with the region’s ruling rebel party exploded in a war which threatens to upset the entire Horn of Africa.
Lives lived: Architect and interior designer David Easton, who created English-style palaces for an American aristocracy, with helicopter landing pads and formal English gardens, died last month at age 83.
Princess Diana: Ever since “The Crown” started airing on Netflix in 2016, fans have been excitedly anticipating the character of Princess Diana. She arrived on the weekend, in the first episode of the show’s fourth season.
What we read: This Twitter thread. “Someone, somewhere, made a joke about turning the animated film ‘Ratatouille’ into a musical,” said Andrea Kannapell, editor of Briefings, “and it brings together some of the amazing young talents who are creating songs.
Now a break from the news
Make: Take a virtual tango lesson or visit Japanese stores by phone. As the journey begins to speed up, the experience that companies are adapting to social distancing in new ways.
Start your week off right. At Home has ideas on what to read, cook, watch and do while staying safe inside.
And now for the Back Story on …
A “ little joy ” from our pandemic journalist
Donald G. McNeil Jr., one of our science and health journalists, has been at the forefront of The Times coverage of the coronavirus. he spoke to Times Insider on the outlook for a vaccine and the latest outbreak of cases in the US and Europe.
There is a lot of optimism surrounding Pfizer’s announcement last week, which suggests its mRNA-based vaccine may be over 90% effective. What should we do with this? Is it too early to celebrate?
No, I would say a little bit of joy is in order. The FDA said it would accept a vaccine that was only 50% effective, which is worse than a year-long flu shots, so everyone’s expectations have been lowered. It’s pretty awesome. In addition, we were already fairly certain that mRNA vaccines would be harmless. With this type of vaccine, you inject just a short portion of the virus genome wrapped in a small ball of fat with a slight electrical charge. In contrast, some vaccines use an entire virus which is killed or weakened and which is more likely to cause bad reactions.
Pfizer has in fact stated that its vaccine is at least 90 percent effective. We have to be careful: it was his press release, rather than the actual data, that scientists will want to examine. But I read the previous press releases from the big drug companies and compared them to data released later, and they were honest.
What do you think of the effectiveness of the locks?
We need to stop thinking of lockdowns as if they were an end in themselves. A very strict lockdown – in which people are literally ordered to stay at home – interrupts transmission long enough for you to launch real tools: rapid and accurate testing, rapid contact tracing, isolating infected people away from their families , etc.
