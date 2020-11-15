US election, Boris Johnson, Nagorno-Karabakh: your Monday briefing

More than a week later Joe Biden was declared the winner in the US presidential election, Mr. Trump continues to block the transition of his successor, by retaining intelligence briefings and critical access to coronavirus task force and other parts of the vast government apparatus that Mr. Biden will soon oversee.

A tweet from the president on Sunday morning appeared to acknowledge Mr. Biden’s victory, but Mr. Trump quickly backed down, claiming in another post that “WE WILL WIN!” He still maintains, without proof, that the election was rigged.

Biden looks ahead: With the presidential election largely in retrospect, Mr Biden and his team began choreograph the political stages they could host a government no longer under Mr. Trump’s leadership.

A divided nation: Democrats and Republicans may be the most promising electoral landscape in a generation, with the traditional strongholds of both sides increasingly under siege.

The president against the media: Echoing concerns similar to those expressed by Mr Trump, French President Emanuel Macron accused the English-speaking media to “legitimize” violence and demonstrate a lack of shared values.